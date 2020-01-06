DALLAS - Kaitlyn Cross and Gracie Lance combined for 26 points, and McLeod raced out to a big lead after one quarter en route to a 35-20 win over Spring Hill at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Cross scored 12 points and added five rebounds and three assists, and Cross finished with 14 points.
Zailey McGee finished with five points, 15 rebounds and two steals in the loss for Spring Hill. Peyton Borens and Madison Schreiber scored four apiece, J'Dee Stovall, Marissa Seyer and Ashlee Blake two apiece and Kenzie Gee one. Stovall added eight rebounds and Lexie White four. Borens came away with four steals.