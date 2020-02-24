FORNEY — With a late-game explosion, Waco Midway continued the first round hump for the Longview Lobos on Monday night.
Midway used a pair of second-half 11-0 runs, first taking advantage of Lobo turnovers and then poor shooting, to take a 62-54 win over Longview in a Class 6A, Region II bi-district playoff at Forney High.
With the win, Midway (27-10) advances to the area round for the second-straight season and awaits the winner of today’s Allen-Garland first-round matchup.
Longview, looking for its first trip to the second round since 2014 and the third since 2009, ends its season at 24-10.
After a back-and-forth first half that featured five ties and six lead changes, Midway jumped on Longview’s errors and cashed in during the third quarter.
The first 11-0 run that exploded a one-point lead, 32-31, to a 12-point lead, 43-31. The Lobos had six of its 10 turnovers in the quarter.
Longview closed the gap to four points on the opening bucket of fourth for a four-point deficit, 44-40.
Then the second 11-0 run from the Panthers, this time aided by 6-of-16 shooting, was the difference.
Godsgift Ezedinma and Anthony Scott did the damage for Midway, finishing with 25 and 22 points, respectively. Ezedinma added 11 rebounds for a double-double night. Scott finished with seven.
For the Lobos, Malik Henry closed out his high school career with an 18-point, 13-rebound night, his 16th double-double of his senior season.
Henry is a George Mason signee.
DeMarco Washington followed with 10 points off the Lobo bench. Phillip Washington had eight points, six rebounds and six steals while Chase Glasper, one of four Lobo seniors, had nine points and six rebounds.
Freshman Jalen Hale turned in a solid night with nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Longview shot 16-of-32 inside the arc but 5-of-21 from deep with 10 turnovers and 32 rebounds.
Midway finished 14-of-22 inside and hit seven threes with 12 turnovers and 29 rebounds.
Ezedinma and Scott exchanged buckets off Lobo turnovers in the third quarter and again in the fourth quarter. The two connected for a slam dunk with 4:09 left in the game to make it a 10-point game.
A 6-0 run from the Lobos, highlighted by a slam from Henry off a steal, closed the gap, but key shots from Midway sent the Lobos waiting once again for a postseason victory.