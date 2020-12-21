BOYS
■ GARY 44, S. HILL 41: Ryan Ecker scored 23 of his game-high 30 points in the second half, leading the Gary Bobcats to a 44-41 win over the Spring Hill Panthers on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
Spring Hill led 20-16 at halftime, but Ecker scored 13 of his team’s 18 points in the third to help the Bobcats tie things at 34 apiece heading into the final frame.
Luke Hurst and Tyrese Jones scored eight points apiece in the loss for Spring Hill. Brennan Ferguson added six points, Kayden Miller and Marshall Lipsay five apiece, Taylor Riehemann and Noah Beckett four apiece and Cameron Rhodes one.
Spring Hill will host Elysian Fields at 2 p.m. today.
■ KILGORE 45, WEST RUSK 27: CJ Ingram dropped 22 points and Kilgore used a big second quarter to grab a 45-27 win over West Rusk.
After a 9-9 tie after the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 23-13 at halftime and 25-19 after the third.
Isaac Hoberecht followed with 10 points and Jake Thompson six for Kilgore.
■ BROWNSBORO 68, TIMPSON 60: BROWNSBORO — Four Bears scored in double figures — led by Aidan Hardin and Michael Fitzgerald with 14 apiece — and Brownsboro rallied for a 68-60 win over Timpson.
Lane Epperson had 13 points, Malik English 12, Gekyle Baker six, Aiden Green five and Ty McKenzie four for the Bears.
GIRLS
■ U. GROVE 66, B. SANDY 19: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston led with 25 points, Makena Littlejohn (14) and Carleigh Judd (12) joined her in double figures and the Union Grove Lady Lions improved to 12-0 with a 66-19 win over Big Sandy.
Gracie Standard added eight points, Bailey Clowers four and Sumeet Mattu three for Union Grove, which led 15-3 after one quarter and 36-7 at halftime.
Union Grove visits Troup for a 2 p.m. contest today.
■ QUITMAN 32, HARMONY 31: HARMONY — Quitman rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Eagles 10-6 in the frame to nab a 32-31 district road win.
For Harmony, Jenci Seahorn finished with 10 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists. Lanie Trimble added five points, two steals and an assist while Kinzee Settles finished with four points, six steals, three rebounds and two blocks.
Madi Rhame had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals for Harmony.
WEEKEND ROUNDUP
■ HALLSVILLE 66, CANTON 54: HALLSVILLE — Benjamin Samples and Luke Cheatham combined for 38 points, and the Hallsville Bobcats built an eight-point halftime lead on the way to a 66-54 win over the Canton Eagles.
Samples scored 21 and Cheatham 17 for Hallsville, which led 20-11 after one quarter and 34-26 at the break. Taylor Sheffield and Trenton Smith scored six apiece, Jai Lacario five, Jake Hall four, Zachar Florence three, Tanner Benson and Anthon McDermott two each and David Ruff one.
Ja’Braylon Pickens scored 18 in the loss for Canton.
■ MT. VERNON 45, W. RUSK 35: NEW LONDON — Mount Vernon built a 14-9 lead after one quarter and pulled away with a 16-10 run in the final stanza en route to a 45-35 win over the West Rusk Raiders.
Torami Dixon had 13 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks in the loss for West Rusk. Geremiah Smith added seven points, Carson Martin and Andon Mata four apiece, Jamal Ford three and Jaxon Farquhar and Jimmie Harper two apiece. Farquhar added five reobunds, fourr assists and two steals, and Omarion Anthony came away with three steals.
■ JEFFERSON 57, P. GROVE 54: JEFFERSON — Chris Shepard and Josh Thomas scored 20 points apiece and combined to score nine of Jefferson’s 10 points in overtime as the Bulldogs notched a 57-54 win over Pleasant Grove.
Shepard scored five points and Thomas four in the extra frame for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Hawks 10-4 in overtime.
