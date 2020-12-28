BOYS
■ JACKSONVILLE 62, HALLSVILLE 49: JACKSONVILLE – The Indians built an early lead and continued to add to it in a 13-point win over Hallsville on Monday.
Benjamin Samples led with 11 points for the Bobcats and Karmelo Clayborne dropped 23 for Jacksonville.
■ WHITE OAK 75, HAWKINS 44: Ben Jacyno dropped five three-pointers and the Roughnecks grabbed a wire-to-wire 75-44 win over Hawkins.
Jacyno finished with a team-high 19 points. Gunner Solis added 10 points and six assists and Adrin Mumphrey followed with 14 points and six rebounds. Landon Anderson rounded our four in double digits for the Roughnecks, who led by 10 at halftime before outscoring the Hawks 23-8 in the third quarter, with 10 points.
Carson Bower added nine points and Hayden Craig totaled eight points for White Oak, who improved to 7-4 with the win.
For Hawkins, Jeramy Torres and Bryce Burns finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Zach Conde added 10 points, including two three-pointers, for the Hawks, who drop to 4-5.
■ BECKVILLE 79, BISHOP GORMAN 64: Ryan Harris scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Beckville picked up a 79-64 win over Bishop Gorman on Monday afternoon.
Harris — a standout on the gridiron — was battling in the paint with another football star — Bishop Gorman’s Dozie Ifeadi, who recently signed with Lamar University.
Ifeadi had 11 points and nine rebounds, but it was Harris and the Bearcats who came out on top in the non-district matchup.
Harris had the first basket of the game as Beckville jumped out to a 7-2 lead. Bishop Gorman then went on a 6-0 run with Ifeadi and Sid Cleofe each scoring three of the points.
Cleofe finished with a game-high 29 points and seven steals. He knocked down six 3-pointers in the contest — five in the second half.
J’Koby Williams had 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Beckville. Eli Ramsey also had 15 points, and Matt Barr added 10 points.
GIRLS
■ HAWKINS 61, WHITE OAK 51: Three Lady Hawks in double figures, paired with a big second quarter, lifted Hawkins to a 61-51 win over White Oak on Monday.
Lynli Dacus led with a game-high 19 points, including three three-pointers, and Jordyn Warren and Makena Warren followed with 15 for Hawkins, who out-scored White Oak 19-11 in the second quarter. The Ladynecks led 18-15 after the first.
Dacus added five rebounds, five assists and two steals while Jordyn Warren chipped in six assists and four steals. Makena Warren finished with four rebounds and a steal.
Alyssa Hall and Renee Cook led White Oak with 16 points each.
■ GILMER 76, ELYSIAN FIELDS 15: Four Lady Buckeyes hit double digits as Gilmer cruised to a big win over Elysian Fields.
LeLe Morton led the way with 15 points, eight steals and three assists. Haylee Jordan and Madyson Tate each had 14 points, five steals and finished with nine and eight rebounds, respectively, for Gilmer, who led 23-1 after the first quarter. Leslie Jones rounded out the scores in double figures with 12 points. Raeven Harris chipped in four assists and three steals.
■ BECKVILLE 42, TROUP 27: Amber Harris filled the stat sheet with some hot shooting as the Lady Bearcats grabbed a 42-27 win over Troup on Monday.
Harris turned in a team-high 14 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds and six steals.
McKinna Chamness followed with seven points and four rebounds and Hannah Sharpless chipped in five points for Beckville. Haley Staubie, Lexi Barr and Emily Dean all added four points. Emily Dean and Laney Jones each pulled down three rebounds.
■ BROWNSBORO 59, FERRIS 21: Brownsboro kept its perfect season intact on Monday with a dominant 59-21 win over Ferris.
Paris Miller and Kentoya Woods combined for 34 points for the Bearettes, who grabbed an 11-6 lead after the first quarter and 28-11 lead at halftime to move to 15-0 on the season.
Tori Hooker finished with 11 points and Bayli Hooker had seven for Brownsboro.
Ziria Wright led Ferris with 10 points.