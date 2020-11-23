■ Lindale 47, Longview 28: LINDALE — Brooke Everest hit for 12 points to spark Lindale to a 47-28 win over Longview on Monday at Eagle Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season and will play host to Canton on Tuesday. Freshmen are scheduled for noon, followed by JV at 2 p.m. and the varsity at 2:15 p.m.
Others scoring for Lindale were: Lily Chamberlain (8), Desirae Pennington (7), Shelbi Steen (6), Kalaya Pierce (4), Makenna Burks (3), KaMareeá Murphy (3), Marley Keith (2) and Brenley Philen (2).
Everest, Chamberlain and Pennington each hit two 3-pointers.
Cree McLemore led the Lady Lobos with 10 points.
Longview is scheduled to play at Texarkana Pleasant Grove at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
■ PITTSBURG 51, PINE TREE 33: Natalie Styles scored seven of her team-high 12 points in a decisive second quarter, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates notched a 51-33 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Monday.
Pittsburg held a slim 17-14 lead after one, but outscored Pine Tree 17-4 in the second stanza.
D’Karia Woodhard scored 13 in the loss for Pine Tree. Fyndi Henry added eight, Emari Fluellen five, Mariyah Furay and Jayla Warren two apiece and Ke’asia Woolridge, Haille Smires and Malaeka Wilson one apiece.
■ BROWNSBORO 71, HENDERSON 26: HENDERSON — Kentoya Woods scored 24 points, paris Miller (19) and Bayli Hooker (10) joined her in double figures and Brownsboro moved to 6-0 on the year with a 71-26 win over Henderson.
Mekhayia Moore added nine, Shakayla Warren eight and Allie Cooper one for Brownsboro, which led 27-9 after one quarter and 47-16 at the half.
Taylor Helton scored 10, Kie Dunham five, Tyra Mosely four, Eshia Mosely three, Sakaylon Roquemore two and Taylor Lybrand two in the loss for Henderson.
LATE RESULTS
■ GILMER 62, CARTHAGE 27: GILMER — Haylee Jordan scored 20 points, Madyson Tate added 16 and Carthage pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 62-27 win over Carthage.
Lanie Pritchett and LeLe Morton added seven apiece for Gilmer, which also got five points from Leslie Jones, three from Raeven Harris and two each from Jaycee Harris and Grace McCowin. Jordan added 10 rebounds, Tate six and Jones five, with Pritchett handing out five assists and Harris and Morton adding four apiece. Jordan led with six steals. Pritchett added five and Harris four, and JOrdan capped her big game with fie blocks. Morton swatted three shots, and Tate had two blocks.
Gilmer outscored Carthage 24-5 in the fourth quarter.
In a 60-41 win over Mabank on Friday, Jordan and Tate scored 22 points apiece, Morton added 11, Harris three and ones two. Jordan finished with nine rebounds, Jones eight and Tate five. Harris, Pritchett and Morton all had two assists. Pritchett added five steals, with Jaycee Harris, Jordan and Morton finishing with three apiece, and Jordan added two blocks.
■ SABINE 36, HARMONY 27: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman led the way with 20 points, and Sabine moved to 5-0 on the year with a 36-27 win over Harmony.
Sabine held a slim 14-11halftime lead before outscoring the Lady Eagles 14-6 in the third.
Maddie Furrh had five points for the Lady Cardinals, Mercedes Willett four, Ally Gresham, Addy Gresham and Claudia Simmons two each and Hailey Davis one.
■ MCLEOD 48, LAFAYETTE 23: MCLEOD — Ella Lambeth scored 14 points, cary May joined her in double figures with 12 and McLeod handed Lafayette, Arkansas a 48-23 setback.
Kaitlyn Cross added six points and five steals for the Lady Longhorns. Rielyn Schubert scored five points, and Gracie Lance had 10 rebounds.
BOYS LATE RESULTS
■ LCS 69, HARLETON 55: T.J. Daniels ripped the nets for 32 points, adding four rebounds and two assists for Longview Christian School, and the Eagles notched a 69-55 win over Harleton.
Symry Mitchell added 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Kollin Robinson finished with 12 points, 27 rebounds and two blocks.