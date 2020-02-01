From Staff Reports
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill basketball standout Rebekah Crane, who recently became the first player in school history to top 2,000 points for a career, will have a chance to continue her education and athletic career at the next level.
Crane, a key performer on MPCH’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, recently signed a national letter-of-intent with Stephen F. Austin State University.
A highly-decorated player during her career at MPCH, Crane helped her team reach the top a year ago when the Lady Red Devils captured the Class 3A state championship. MPCH finished the 2018-19 season with a spotless 37-0 record, defeating Wall in overtime (53-49) in the state semifinals and then knocking off Woodville, 55-46, for the state championship.
Crane had 18 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals against Wall and added nine points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal against Woodville — finishing her junior season with more than 100 rebounds, 100 steals and 100 assists.
SFA competes in the Southland Conference along with Sam Houston, Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, New Orleans, Incarnate Word, Central Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana, Lamar, McNeese, Northwestern State, Nicholls State and Houston Baptist.