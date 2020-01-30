KILGORE COLLEGE Sports Information
CORSICANA — In a game that featured eight lead changes, the Navarro College Bulldogs hung on for a 73-71 victory over the No. 20 Kilgore College Rangers on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference action.
KC (17-5, 8-4) had a last-second chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but had a blocked shot, a rebound and a missed three-point attempt.
Michael Thomas led KC in scoring with 22 points, three assists and two steals. Cameron Gooden and Rodrigue Andela were also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Andela added eight rebounds.
Navarro College’s Akol Mawein led all scorers with 26 points.
KC will face Paris Junior College at 4 p.m. Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.