Longview’s showdown with undefeated and state-ranked Mount Pleasant came down to the last second.
But when the buzzer sounded, it was the Tigers that let out a sigh of relief.
After a back-and-forth and scrappy affair, No. 11 Mount Pleasant escaped Lobo Coliseum with its undefeated record intact, holding on for a 50-49 win over Longview in District 15-5A action on Tuesday.
The Tigers, who won the first meeting, 63-50, move to 18-0 overall and grow their lead atop the district leader board at 7-0. Longview, which snaps a four-game win streak, drops to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in 15-5A action.
Big moments highlighted the four-quarter battle, which featured six ties and 10 lead changes --the final coming with 14 seconds left after a pair of free throws from Mount Pleasant’s Payton Chism.
Longview, which was off at the free-throw line with a 11-of-24 clip, still had its chances from there but a missed free throw and a desperation heave at the buzzer bounced off the backboard.
Chism finished with a game-high 22 points for the Tigers, who went 13-of-23 from the stripe in a physical and chippy game. The Tigers had five players finish with at least four points, including eight from Will Hills, who added 11 rebounds to his night. Zaveion Chism-Okoh followed with six points and four rebounds.
Jalen Hale led Longview with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Tyree Hale followed with six points, five rebounds and four assists. Marco Washington, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and Caed Liebengood finished with five points.
Markevion Haynes added eight points and five rebounds off the bench for Longview.
Mount Pleasant shot 13-of-38 inside the arc and connected on one from deep in 14 shots. Longview finished 13-of-32 from the floor and hit four 3-pointers in 21 attempts.
The Lobos had the edge overall on rebounds, 46-38. Jackson-Jamerson had eight, and Tyree Hale and Riley Elswick followed with five apiece.
Both teams committed eight turnovers but the difference was at the free-throw line after both teams hit the bonus early in the second and fourth quarters.
Longview went on a 7-0 run early in the first quarter, highlighted by a three from Washington and a three-point play from Hale. A deep three from sophomore Amarian Hamilton gave the Lobos their biggest lead at five points late in the first quarter. Longview led 12-9 after the first quarter after a combined 6-of-27 between the two teams.
But that was the biggest lead Longview as able to build the rest of the night. Mount Pleasant had a response after every lead change from there.
A 6-0 run midway through the second quarter, coming off a turnover and second-chance bucket, gave Mount Pleasant its largest lead at seven points, 25-18, with 2:38 to go before halftime. The Tigers took a 25-22 lead into the break.
Consecutive buckets from Hale, who had early foul trouble, tied things up at 27-all early in the third quarter. Longview took the lead but a driving basket from Kelcey Morris put the Tigers right back in front.
A three at the buzzer from Haynes sent the game to the fourth quarter knotted at 35-35.
After two lead changes, Hale tied things up again at 46-46 with a putback in traffic and then gave Longview its last lead on a coast-to-coast bucket off a defensive rebound. The Tigers, as they did all night, responded with a second-chance effort and Chism drained two from the line for a 50-48 lead with 14 seconds left.
Hale missed the first of two at the line with 2.5 seconds showing. Mount Pleasant then missed two with 1.8 seconds left before a mid-court heave from Hale bounced off the backboard, setting off a sigh of relief from the Mount Pleasant squad.
Longview visits Texas High on Friday and hosts Marshall on Saturday. Mount Pleasant is off on Friday.