The No. 6 ranked Tatum Eagles left no doubt they are one of the best teams in the state on Tuesday, rolling past Daingerfield, 79-32, in a Class 3A bi-district playoff game at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
The Eagles’ defensive pressure overwhelmed Daingerfield as it forced 46 turnovers and only allowed 13 field goals. Tatum pulled out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter. The Tigers rallied and cut the lead to one. The Eagles went on an 11-point run and didn’t look back. They pushed their advantage to 16 at halftime. Midway through the third quarter, the Eagles went on a 25-point run which lasted until the last three minutes of the fourth.
They hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Tatum’s Jayden Boyd led all scorers with 27 points. He also added nine rebounds and two assists. Daylon Fuller tallied nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals. Kendall Williams and Dalone Fuller had nine points apiece, Kendric Malone eight, Decartiyay Allison seven, Haden Crowley five, Drake Walton four, Jalen Reynolds and Bryan Hawkins three apiece and Ty Bridges and Trey Fite two each.
Fite added seven rebounds, Malone five rebounds and five steals, Fuller five rebounds and four assists, Williams three steals and Allison five rebounds.
C.J. Gilbert led Daingerfield with 10 points and six rebounds. Dee Montgomery scored nine points, grabbing eight rebounds and assisted on a basket. Tonight’s game was the last for D.J. Moss and Chris Thompson who contributed six points, six rebounds and two assists. The Tigers finish the season 15-7.
Tatum (20-3) advances to the area round and will face DeKalb at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Hallsville.