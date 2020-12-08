Tyler Legacy got started slow but once they took off, there was no looking back in a convincing win over the Lady Lobos on Tuesday.
Ten Lady Raiders got in on the scoring action as Legacy, ranked No. 8 in the Class 6A TGCA poll this week, rolled to a 47-18 win over Longview on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
With the win, Legacy improves to 11-0 on the season. Longview drops to 2-3 with the loss.
Aaliyah Campbell led 10 Lady Raiders in the scorebook with a game-high 14 points and nearly completed a double-double with nine rebounds. The junior forward chipped in three steals and an assist for Legacy.
Ella Rook, a sophomore, followed in double digits with 11 points. Katlyn Jasper, Nyla Inmon and Markesga Allen all chipped in four points. Inmon added four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block to her night. Taliyah Mumphrey had five rounds and Rose Rook two assists off the bench for Legacy.
For Longview, Miah Colbert led with six points and five rebounds. Catherine Arce followed with five points and three rebounds and Jorden Writt had four points and two boards off the bench.
Cree McLemore and Brayleigh Mitchell also pulled down four rebounds for the Lady Lobos.
Legacy used its defense to come away with 12 steals and forced 26 Lady Lobo turnovers on the night. The Lady Lobos led on rebounds, 28-24, but were cold from the floor, finishing 6-of-28 inside the arch and 1-of-8 from deep.
The Lady Raiders went 15-of-33 shooting and connected on three 3-pointers.
It was a competitive first quarter with the two teams exchanging the lead early on. Arce connected on a triple of an assist from Kyra Talor to put the Lady Lobos up, 5-4, and a bucket from Writt made it 7-6 Longview. The Lady Lobos had second chances for more, finishing with six offensive rebounds in the quarter but couldn’t connected
After an 8-8 tie, Ella Rook hit from deep for an 11-8 Legacy lead and the Lady Raiders were off to the races from there.
Campbell dropped 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter as Legacy went on a 13-0 run, using its defense to pull away. Campbell opened with an and-one, went coast-to-coast off a rebound and had back-to-back buckets off assists from Rose Rook and Kaitlyn Jasper.
Colbert had a shot in the paint at the buzzer for Longview to make it 24-12 at halftime.
Ella Rook hit two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the third quarter as the Lady Raiders rolled the rest of the way.
Legacy visits Whitehouse on Friday while Longview opens District 15-5A action at Hallsville.