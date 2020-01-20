The Trinity School of Texas boys remained unbeaten in district play, and the Union Grove girls won twice to remain tied at the top with two other teams in a heated District 16-2A race.
For their efforts in helping the Titans and Lady Lions win twice last week, Trinity School’s Caed Liebengood and Union Grove’s Macey Alston have been named East Texas Basketball Players of the Week.
It is the second Player of the Week honor of the season for Liebengood, who averaged 32.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and five steals in wins over Marshall Christian Academy and Greenville Christian. He scored 32 points against MCA and 33 against Greenville, marking the fourth and fifth times this season the junior has scored at least 30 points.
Liebengood’s season high of 40 points came against Class 3A DeKalb.
The Titans (12-3, 2-0) visit Marshall Christian Academy tonight.
Alston, meanwhile, averaged 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 6.5 steals and turned the ball over just once last week in wins over Harleton (49-48) and Carlisle (72-24.
She scored 11 against Harleton and 21 against Carlisle, and the two wins by the Lady Lions boosted them to 16-6 overall and 5-1 in district play while also moving Union Grove into the top 25 (No. 24) in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The Lady Lions will host Hawkins in a 5:30 p.m. contest tonight. Union Grove, Hawkins and Harleton are all 5-1 in the league.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Jan. 13-18 (nominated by coaches):
■ Paul Pewitt’s Mya Heath averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, seven steals and two assists as the Lady Brahmas moved to 18-7 overall and 5-1 in district play. Teammate Sissy Jones averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 steals and two assists.
■ Sabine’s Mikinzi Cantrell averaged 21 points, 7.2 rebounds and four steals in wins over Gladewater and Winona and a loss to White Oak. She scored 23 points in the first half and 25 for the game against Gladewater, adding eight rebounds and two steals. Cantrell added 21 points, six rebounds, steals, six deflections and four assists against Winona and had 18 ponts, nine rebounds, four steals and an assist against White Oak.
■ Gladewater’s Ebony Pipkin averaged 14 points and three steals in three games last week. she scored seven against Sabine, and then had 18 against both White Oak and Harmony.
■ Mineola’s Kelby Bruner averaged 20 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Lady Yellowjackets, shooting 70 percent from the floor and 33 percent from 3-point range.
TABC POLLS BOYS
Sulphur Springs (9 in 5A), Paris (22 in 4A), Atlanta (15 in 3A), Tatum (17 in 3A), Mineola (24 in 3A), Tenaha (5 in 2A0, Gary (25 in 2A) and Laneville (6 in Class A) are this week’s ranked teams in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll. Trinity School of Texas checksin at No. 5 among Class A private schools.
Daingerfield (6A), Lancaster (5A), Yates (4A), Madison (3A), Martin’s Mill (2A) and LaPoynor (Class A) are top-ranked teams.
GIRLS
Jacksonville (20 in 5A), Bullard (7 in 4A), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (2 in 3A), Mineola (9 in 3A), Winnsboro (17 in 3A) and Union Grove (24 in 2A) are the ranked East Texas squads.
Heading up the lists are Duncanville in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Canyon in 4A, Shallowwater in 3A, Martin’s Mill in 2A and Nazareth in Class A.
LETOURNEAU
LeTourneau University swept Player of the Week honors in the East division of the American Southwest Conference, with Nate West and Keauna Whitfield being honored by the league for their play.
West, a senior from Houstonm broke the 16-year old ASC career scoring record and the career triple-double record as the YellowJackets went 2-0 on the week. West now has 1,915 career points, passing the mark with 25 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds – the fourth triple-double of his career – in a 107-87 victory against Howard Payne on Saturday. He also had 28 points, six boards, seven assists and four steals in an 85-79 win over Sul Ross State. For the week, West averaged 26.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
Whitfield, a junior from Rosebud, averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as the YellowJackets picked up a pair of victories. In a 74-57 win against Sul Ross State, she 27 points, nine boards and three steals. Whitfield followed with 17 points and six rebounds in a 73-52 victory versus Howard Payne.
KILGORE COLLEGE
The Kilgore College women (15-4, 3-4) and men (16-3, 7-2) visit Bossier Parish on Wednesday, and then return home for a twinbill on Saturday. The Lady Rangers will host Jacksonville at 2 p.m. and the men entertain Tyler at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.