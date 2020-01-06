Big Sandy's Joshua Shipman and Paul Pewitt's Calli Osmon earned East Texas Player of the Week honors for their roles in clutch district wins for their respective teams last week.
Shipman averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds in two wins, and Osmon dominated the paint in her team's lone game of the week.
Big Sandy closed out non-district play with a 45-33 win over Athens, and Shipman had 21 points and five rebounds against the Class 4A team. He ended the week with 27 points and 15 rebounds as the Wildcats opened District 16-2A play with a 61-36 win over Union Grove.
Big Sandy, now 14-5 overall and winners of eight in a row, will visit Harleton tonight.
Osmon scored 18 points to go along with 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in a 71-65 win over Atlanta in District 14-3A action.
She had plenty of help, with Sissy Jones adding 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals and Mya Heath chipping in with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.
All three players are juniors for a Paul Pewitt team that has won five of six to improve to 16-6 overall and 3-0 in district play.
Paul Pewitt will host New Boston tonight.
TABC POLLS
GIRLS
Bullard (10), Jasper (17) and Pleasant Grove (24) in 4A, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (2), Mineola (12) and Winnsboro (18) in 3A and Hawkins (22), Douglass (24) and Tenaha (25) in 2A are this week's ranked area teams in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll.
Christian Heritage Classical School is No. 5 in 2A and Trinity School of Texas is No. 9 in Class A among private schools.
This week's top-ranked teams include 6A Duncanville, 5A Amarillo, 4A Canyon, 3A Shallowater, 2A Martin's Mill and 1A Nazareth.
BOYS
Sulphur Springs (4) in 5A, Paris (16) and Palestine (24) in 4A, Atlanta (15), Tatum (17), Diboll (21) and Mineola (25) in 3A, Tenaha (5), Garrison (13) and San Augustine (24) in2A and Laneville (6) in Class A are ranked East Texas teams this week.
Trinity School of Texas checks in at No. 5 in the Class A private school ranks.
Duncanville in 6A, Lancaster in 5A, Yates in 4A, Madision in 3A, Martin's Mill in 2A and La Poynor in Class A top the lists.