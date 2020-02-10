Longview’s Malik Henry and White Oak’s Renee O’Kelley turned in dominant performances in two games last week, helping their respective teams to a pair of wins and earning East Texas Basketball Player of the Week honors in the process.
Henry averaged 21 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Lobos improved to 23-8 overall and 7-3 in District 11-6A play with wins over North Mesquite and Tyler Lee.
Henry, who has signed with George Mason, had double-doubles in both games last week — giving him 15 of those for the season. He scored 15 points and collected 13 rebounds against North Mesquite, and then went for 27 points and 15 rebounds on Senior Night at Lobo Coliseum against Tyler Lee.
The Lobos will be on the road this week, visiting Mesquite and Rockwall.
O’Kelley opened the week with a double-double against Troup in a 58-26 win, and then went triple-double on Gladewater in a 60-45 win that clinched the district title for the Ladynecks.
O’Kelley had 16 points and 15 rebounds against Troup and added 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 steals against Gladewater.
White Oak (21-10, 13-0) will close out the regular season tonight at Sabine.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas for games played Feb. 4-8 (nominated by coaches):
BOYS
■ Trinity School of Texas’ Caed Liebengood averaged 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and six assists for the Titans, who closed out a fourth straight unbeaten run in district play with an 88-50 win over St. Mary’s on Friday.
GIRLS
■ White Oak’s Alysa Hall averaged 14 points and 7.5 assists in two games last week. She had 13 points and five assists against Troup, and then joined teammate O’Kelley with a triple-double against Gladewater — finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four blocks.
■ Harmony held Troup and Arp to a combined 9 points last week, notching 35-3 and 40-6 wins. Kaylee Clemens had 13 steals in the two games and also averaged 7.5 points, four assists and 3.5 blocks. Dacey Dawson averaged 10.5 points and five steals, Lanie Trimble five points and 2.5 rebounds, Jenci Seahorn 7.5 points and five rebounds, Kinzee Settles three points and six rebounds and Madie Rhame three points, two steals and two rebounds. Raylee Willie also came away with three steals against Troup.
■ Paul Pewitt won its only game of the week to move to 22-8 overall and 9-2 in district play. Mya Heath paced the Lady Brahmas with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. Calli Osmon added 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals, and Sissy Jones chipped in with 11 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
■ Daingerfield’s Makayla Roberson averaged 15.1 points, Jaclyn Garrett 12 points and TaQuasia Latchison 8.5 points as the Lady Tigers moved to 13-0 in district play with wins over Ore City and Elysian Fields. Roberson also averaged three rebounds, 2.5 blocks and four steals per game.
■ Beckville’s Miranda Mize helped lead the Ladycats to a couple of wins, averaging 22.5 points, nine rebounds, five steals, a block and 3.5 assists per game. She scored 24 points and added six rebounds, six steals, six assists and a block against Carlisle in a 77-10 win, and had 21 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, a block and an assist against Harleton in a 60-52 victory.
TABC POLLS GIRLS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in Class 3A and Martin’s Mill in Class 2A remained atop the polls with Monday’s release of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings.
Other top-ranked teams this week are Duncanville in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Canyon in 4A and Nazareth in Class A.
Ranked East Texas teams this week are Bullard (10) and Pleasant Grove (24) in 4A, Mineola (12) and Winnsboro (15) in 3A, Grapeland (4), Woden (9), Douglass (18), Timpson (21) and Hawkins (22) in 2A, Christian Heritage Classical School (9) in 2A private schools and Trinity School of Texas (8) in Class A private schools.
BOYS
Earning the top spots this week are Duncanville in Class 6A, Lancaster in 5A, Yates in 4A, Madison in 3A, Martin’s Mill in 2A and LaPoynor in Class A.
Ranked East Texas teams this week are Mount Pleasant (24) in 5A, Paris (18) in Class 4A, Atlanta (14), Malakoff (17), Tatum (19), Diboll (21), Mineola (23) and Jefferson (25) in 3A, Grapeland (2), Shelbyville (4), Tenaha (7), McLeod (8), San Augustine (9), Clarksville (11), Garrison (13) and Gary (23) in 2A and Laneville (11) in Class A.
Trinity School of Texas is ranked No. 4 this week among Class A private schools.