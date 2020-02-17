Over the course of four seasons, Collin Walden has taken care of business for the Sabine Cardinals on the sidelines as the team’s manager.
On Friday, Walden took care of some unfinished business on the court when he suited up for the Cardinals and scored five points to help Sabine earn a 60-37 win over the Harmony Eagles.
For his efforts, Walden is the East Texas Player of the Week for boys.
Union Grove’s Carleigh Judd was dominant in two games for the Lady Lions to earn Player of the Week honors for girls.
Walden, who has learning disabilities, brought the gym to its feet when he came off the bench in a game that had gotten out of hand. He kept the crowd in the game by dropping in five points against what Sabine head coach Colby Carr called a “very classy” Harmony squad.
“That was the best part,” Carr told the Kilgore News Herald. “They deserve a ton of credit for understanding the situation. Coach (Clint) Helpenstill was great about it from the start to finish, and so were his players and their fans. Some of his guys even high-fived Collin after he scored.”
The Cardinals were 15-13 overall and 8-5 in district play with a playoff spot locked up heading into Monday’s regular season finale.
Judd, meanwhile, averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in two games for Union Grove last week.
The Lady Lion standout scored 17 points in a 67-26 win over Carlisle to close out the regular season, and then had 19 in a 59-43 win over Christian Heritage Classical School in a playoff tuneup contest.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Feb. 10-15 (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
■ Hallsville’s Kelci Wilson scored 21 points and collected nine rebounds in a win over Marshall.
■ Sabine’s Mikinzi Cantrell scored 18 points to go along with six rebounds, fouir assists, four deflections, two steals and a block in a 53-47 win over White Oak.
■ Paul Pewitt’s Sissy Jones had 16 points, seven steals, four rebounds and three assists in a 66-28 win over Queen City. Teammate Jailyn Smith, a freshman, had eight points, eight steals, six assists and four rebounds.
■ Daingerfield’s Jaclyn Garrett helped her team finish with a spotless 14-0 record in district play. She had 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals against Jefferson — connecting on four 3-pointers. Teammate TaQuasia Latchison added 14 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal.
BOYS
■ Sabine’s A.J. Gresham averaged 16.2 points and knocked down 8 of 15 3-pointers in wins over White Oak and Harmony. He also had 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals against Harmony. Teammate David Robinson average 11.2 points and seven assists. Bre’den Ford average eight points. Kaden Manning had nine points and eight rebounds against White Oak, and Savoy Goodwyn scored seven points and collected 15 rebounds against Harmony. Jason Alexander knocked down a triple with under 30 seconds left to send Tuesday’s game against White Oak into overtime.
■ McLeod’s Keldyn Schubert averaged 21 points, 8.5 assists, six rebounds and four steals against Clarksville and Linden-Kildare.
TABC POLLS GIRLS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (3A) and Martin’s Mill (A) are joined by Duncanville (6A), Amarillo (5A), Canyon (4A) and Nazareth (Class A) as top-ranked teams in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll of the regular season.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Jacksoville (13) in 5A), Bullard (10) and Pleasant Grove (23) in 4A),Mineola (11), Edewood (12) an Winnsboro (14) in 3A, Grapeland (4), Woden (9), Douglass (17), Timpson (22) and Hawkins (23) in 2A and LaPoynor (17) and Chireno (20) in Class A.
BOYS
Martin’s Mill (2A) and LaPoynor (Class A), along with Duncanville (6A), Lancaster (5A), Yates (4A) and Madison (3A) sit atop the polls this week.
Ranked East Texas Teams include Mount Pleasant (24) in 5A), Paris (18) in 4A, Atlanta (14), Malakoff (16), Tatum (18), Diboll (20), Mineola (22) and Jefferson (24) in 3A, Grapeland (2), Shelbyville (4), McLeod (7), Garrison (8), San Augustine (9), Tenaha (11), Clarksville (12), Gary (21) and Slocum (25) in 2A and Laneville (11) in Class A.
MILESTONE WIN
The Shelbyville Dragons clinched the District 22-AA Championship with a 11-1 district record and a 28-3 season mark.
The win was also a milestone for head coach David Schmitt, a Spring Hill High School graduate.
The win was victory No. 600 for Schmitt, who is in his fourth season at Shelbyville. Schmitt picked up career win No. 500 in his first season with the Dragons four years ago.