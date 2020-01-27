Tatum's Jayden Boyd and and Longview HEAT's Jordan Parker helped their respective teams to a couple of wins last week, and for their efforts they have been named East Texas Basketball Players of the Week.
Tatum won a couple of District 15-3A games, with Boyd averaging 19 points and six rebounds. Longview HEAT knocked off two private schools, thanks in large part to a couple of monster games from Parker.
Boyd, last year's Longview News-Journal All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year, has helped Tatum roll to a 17-8 record overall and a 7-0 worksheet in district play this season. He scored 20 points and gathered six rebounds in a 95-30 win over Ore City, and came back with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks in an 86-33 win over Daingerfield last week.
Parker, meanwhile, averaged 33 points, four assists, nine rebounds and eight steals in wins over Longview Christian School (70-32) and Paris Trinity (61-39.
She scored 37 points and added 15 rebounds, seven steals and four assists against LCS and had 29 points, four assists, three rebounds, a block and nine steals against Paris Trinity.
In other outstanding performances from games played Jan. 20-25 (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Marshall's Asia Smith, a freshman, averaged 13 points, six rebounds and two steals in games against Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Paul Pewitt earned its 20th win of the season and clinched a playoff spot thanks to the play of juniors Mya Heath, Sissy Jones and Calli Osmon in wins over Redwater (71-41) and DeKalb (62-42). Heath averaged 21.5 points, five rebounds, two assists and 4.5 steals. Jones averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals, and Osmon chipped in with 7.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, two assists, 2.5 blocks and a steal.
Daingerfield remained unbeaten in District 15-3A play with winso ver Tatum and New Diana. Mon'trevia Durham had nine poings against Tatum and averaged 3.5 steals in the two games. Kiara Robinson averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 steals and 5.5 rebounds. Jaclyn Garrett averaged 17.5 points, four steals and four rebounds, and Mikayla Roberson averaged 14.5 points, two steals, 3.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Hawkins' Logan Jaco averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals in two games. She had 16 points, including a buzzer-beater for the win against Harleton, adding two steals and six deflections in that game. Teammate Makena Warren averaged 12.5 points and 12 rebounds, adding four steals against Union Grove and four assists against Harleton.
Beckville's Miranda Mize helped lead the Ladycats to wins over Big Sandy and Overton, averaging 17 points and 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game. She also handed out four assists against Overton, finishing that game with a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double.
BOYS
Mineola freshman T.J. Moreland averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals in a couple of games.
TABC POLLS
GIRLS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill climbed to the top spot in Class 3A this week to head up the East Texas list of teams ranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Mineola (12) and Winnsboro (17) are also ranked in Class 3A, joining Jacksonville (18) in 5A, Bullard (16) in 4A, Martin's Mill (1), Grapeland (5), Woden (10), Douglass (20), Timpson (24) and Hawkins (25) in 2A and Chireno (19) in Class A.
Joining Martin's Mill and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill as top-ranked teams this week are Duncanville in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Canyon in 4A and Nazareth in Class A.
Christian Heritage Classical School (Longview) is ranked No. 5 among Class 2A private schools.
BOYS
East Texas teams dominate the 3A and 2A polls this week, with Atlanta (14), Tatum (16), Malakoff (18), Diboll (21) and Mineola (23) all making the list in Class 3A and Martin's Mill (1), Grapeland (2), Shelbyville (4), Tenaha (5), McLeod (8), Clarksville (12), Garrison (14), San Augustine (15) and Gary (25) earning spots in 2A.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Sulphur Springs (9) in 5A, Paris (22) in 4A and Laneville (11) in Class A.
Duncanville (6A), Lancaster (5A), Yates (4A), Madison (3A) and La Poynor (Class A) hold down the top spots this week.
Longview's Trinity School of Texas is ranked No. 5 among Class A private schools this week.