Carson Daniels keeps coming up clutch for the Union Grove Lions, and Victoria Perry came through with a couple of double-doubles to help the Gladewater Lady Bears win a pair of District 16-3A games.
For their efforts, Daniels and Perry have been named East Texas Players of the Week for games played Dec. 16-21.
Daniels averaged 20 points per game during a 6-1 week for Union Grove, but - as he did two weeks ago - he saved the best for last to help the Lions capture a tournament title.
Daniels opened the week with 10 points, six assists and seven rebounds in a win over Waskom. He had 26 points, four assists and eight rebounds in a loss to Harmony during pool play at the Union Grove Tournament, and then had 13 points, five assists and six rebounds in a win over New Diana, five points in a half of play in a 69-20 win over Union Hill, 20 points, four assists and six rebounds in a win over Hughes Springs and 22 points (6 3-pointers), three assists and four rebounds in a win over Troup in the tournament semifinals.
In the title game against McLeod - a 60-58 win - Daniels knocked down seven 3-pointers and added two assists and five rebounds. His final two points were free throws with two seconds left to give his team the win.
Two weeks ago in the title game at the Spring Hill Tournament, Daniels hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Union Grove a 51-50 win over Kountze in the small school championship game.
Perry, meanwhile, opened her week by scoring 18 points, collecting 18 rebounds and coming away with seven steals in a district win over West Rusk. She then added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in a win over Arp three days later.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Sabine's Mikinzi Cantrell averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, three steals and three deflections in games against Harmony and West Rusk.
Beckville's Miranda Mize had 11 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two assists in a win against Overton and 10 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and two blocks in a win over Big Sandy.
Paul Pewitt's Sissy Jones averaged 14.5 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists and teammate Calli Osmon averaged 3 points, 8.5 rebounds, seven steals, 2.5 blocks and one assists in wins over Redwater and DeKalb.
TOURNAMENTS
The final tournament weekend of the season is highlighted by Longview's annual Leroy Romines Hoopfest.
That two-day event tips off on Friday and features North Garland, Winona, Trimble Tech, Onalaska, Hallsville, Corsicana and Henderson.
Also set for this week are the Hallsville Holiday Classic (girls) on Friday and Saturday, the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament (boys and girls) Thursday through Saturday, the 66th annual Wagstaff Holiday Classic in Tyler (boys) Friday and Saturday and the 11th annual Tenaha Holiday Hoops Tournament (boys and girls) Thursday through Saturday.
Look for complete schedules in Thursday's Longview News-Journal.
TABC POLLS
GIRLS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (2 in 3A), Hawkins (14 in 2A), Christian Heritage (5 in 2A private) and Trinity School of Texas (9 in Class A private) are the lone area teams ranked in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Polls.
Duncanville (6A), Amarillo (5A), Canyon (4A), Shallowater (3A), Panhandle (2A) and Nazareth (Class A) are the top-ranked teams this week.
BOYS
Tatum (17 in 3A), Tenaha (5 in 2A), Gary (20 in 2A), Laneville (6 in Class A) and Trinity School of Texas (4 in Class A private) are this week's ranked area teams.
Duncanville (6A), Lancaster (5A), Yates (4A), Madison (3A), Shelbyville (2A) and La Poynor (Class A) sit atop the polls this week.