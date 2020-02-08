CARTHAGE - Winning on the road in the Region XIV Conference is tough.
It's almost impossible when you find yourself playing from behind for most of the game, and that was the case here Saturday for both Kilgore College teams as Panola College pulled off a conference sweep at Arthur Johnson Gymnasium.
The Panola men led for most of the game and eventually pulled away for an 89-74 win. The Panola women let a huge lead slip away, but rebounded to earn a 68-54 decision.
The KC men drop to 18-6 overall and 9-5 in the conference and will host Trinity Valley on Wednesday. The Panola men move to 18-7 and 9-5 and will visit Paris on Wednesday.
The Lady Rangers (17-7, 6-6) will host Paris on Wednesday. Panola (12-10, 8-4) will host Trinity Valley.
MEN
Jermaine Drewey scored 20 to lead the way for Panola, but Kelyn Pennie heated up in the second half to secure the victory. Pennie scored 15 of his 18 after the break. Christopher Coley and Jerrel Kelly had 11 apiece, and Dominique Jackson chipped in with 10.
For Kilgore in the loss, Cameron Gooden scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. Rodrigue Andela had 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, Michael Thomas 11 points and Stephan Morris nine points. Tyron McMillian finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
The contest was tied five times in the first five minutes, and KC led by two (20-18) after big man Andela stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer, but Panola stormed back and eventually built a 11-point lead on a 3-pointer by Drewey before settling for a 46-38 cushion at halftime.
Kilgore never led in the second half, whittling the deficit down to five a couple of times before Panola put things away with a 9-0 run that stretched the lead to 19 (84-65) with 5:09 remaining. The KC deficit reached 20 after a 3-pointer from Pennie, and the Rangers never recovered.
WOMEN
The second time Panola College built a 16-point lead, the Fillies made it stand.
Daryna Bacharova led the way for the Fillies with 23 points and nine rebounds, as Panola let a big first-quarter lead slip away before storming back for a key win over the Lady Rangers.
Barbara Zieniewzka chipped in with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Panola, which bombed away from 3-point range in the opening frame en route to a 20-4 lead before KC could find its range.
The Lady Rangers began chipping away, and took a 37-35 halftime lead only to go cold after intermission.
Shonnyvelle Regalado added 10, Destini Whitehead nine and Alicia Falkowska five points and seven rebounds for the Fillies.
Kilgore was paced by Ireneshia Johnson with 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Jada Hood added 14 points and six rebounds, Sarah Matthews seven points and Alba Garcia Camarena five points and seven rebounds.
Zieniewzka had the hot hand early for Panola, knocking down three triples in the first half. Bacharova added a couple of treys, and Whitehead's layup with 2:51 left in the first quarter put Panola in front 20-4.
Hood then found her range and went on a personal 9-0 run to get KC back in the game, and the Lady Rangers eventually pulled even a 35-35 on a baseline jumper from Matthews.
KC took its first lead of the contest with eight seconds remaining in the half on a turnaround jumper by Garcia Camarena, and a bucket from Johnson in the opening minute of the second half put KC on top by four.
Panola tied it at 39 and 41, and then went on an 11-0 run to take control for good.
The Lady Rangers managed just six points in the fourth quarter and just 17 in the second half. Panola used points from seven different players and a 13-15 performances from the free throw line after halftime to put things away.
KC went to the line four times in the second half, hitting three.