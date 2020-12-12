Spring Hill’s Aaron Collier and Pine Tree’s Daryus Gray dominated the paint on Saturday, but Curtis Crowe’s only bucket of the day proved to be the difference as Spring Hill edged Pine Tree, 53-48, at Panther Gymnasium.
Spring Hill (8-2) trailed by five (48-43) after Gray buried a short jumper with 3:21 remaining, but the Pirates failed to light up their side of the scoreboard again after that.
Collier, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, muscled inside for a layup at the 1:56 mark to make it a 3-point game, and then yanked down another rebound and dished to Tyrese Jones for a tying 3-pointer at the 1:14 mark.
A little less than a minute later Crowe drove the lane for a layup to put the Panthers in front 50-48, and Spring Hill sealed the deal at the charity stripe with a couple of free throws from Crow at the 12.9 mark and one of two from Luke Hurst with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Jones finished with 13 points and seven rebounds for Spring Hill. Kayden Miller added eight points, Easton Ballard three, Marshall Lipsey and Noah Beckett two each and Taylor Riehemann and Luke Hurst one apiece.
Gray finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss for Pine Tree (2-3). Nate Adkins added nine points and five rebounds, D.J. Rockwell eight points, J.P. Peterson six and Wade Fell three.
Pine Tree led by five early in the contest after a layup from Adkins at the 6:32 mark of the opening quarter, and the Pirates took a 10-9 lead into the second stanza following a triple from the corner from Fell.
Spring Hill tied it in the opening minute of the second with a free throw from Riehemann, and steadily built on the lead — going on top 25-17 with 1:46 left in the half after an offensive rebound and layup from Collier.
That was the biggest lead for either team.
Pine Tree clamped down on the Panthers the rest of the half and tied the contest at 25 apiece when Gray swiped a ball and dished to Rockwell for a layup to end the first half.
The third quarter featured four ties (28, 30, 34 and 36), and the Pirates took a 38-36 lead into the final period thanks to back-to-back hoops from Gray.
The fourth was also tightly contested, with deadlocks at 38 and 40, and Pine Tree went on an 8-3 run to take a 48-43 lead before the lid slammed shut on the Pirates for the final 3:21 of the contest.
Spring Hill began its comeback with Collier’s layup, tied it with Jones’ 3-pointer and pulled ahead to stay on the layup from Crowe to notch its eighth win of the young season.
The Panthers will visit Hallsville for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Monday. Pine Tree will host Nacogdoches at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.