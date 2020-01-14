Tyrese Jones’ 19 points paced a trio in double digits for the Spring Hill Panthers as they easily disposed of the Gilmer Buckeyes, 68-38, on Tuesday in District 16-4A play.
Jones dropped three of Spring Hill’s five extra-point shots, while Curtis Crowe netted 16 points and Casey Mudoh added 11 points.
The Panthers broke away after a tight opening quarter with a 22-8 second period surge. Connecting on eight of 14 field goal attempts in the second frame, Spring Hill used its red-hot accuracy to build a comfortable 34-18 lead at the break.
Crowe scored 12 of his 16 points in a four-minute barrage late in the half. He got started with a transition layup at 4:01 and closed the run with a banked 3-pointer just period to the halftime horn.
The 15-2 spurt, included a trifecta from Monkevian Williams, as the Panthers made good on 13 of 27 shots from the floor in the half.
“I was very pleased with the way we performed tonight,” said Panther coach Tim Ender. “This group is very unselfish and does a good job distributing the ball around. They don’t care who gets the credit.”
The Panthers (14-8, 3-1) worked well with their ball movement and got a lot if high percentage shots. Jones, much like Crowe in the first half, got hot midway of the third and scored nine of his 19 points in a three and half minute window.
Jones drained a three at 3:26 to swell the Spring Hilll lead to 41-23 and didn’t stop before dropping in a couple free throws after a Gilmer technical. That ballooned the advantage to 48-29 heading to the fourth.
A Mudoh baseline swish 35 seconds into the fourth was followed by Aaron Collier connecting on three of four from the charity stripe. Crowe went coast-to-coast with a steal and Williams hit a nice running jumper at 2:01 as Spring Hill held its largest margin of the night at 65-34.
The Buckeyes were led in defeat by Luke Watson’s 15 points.
GIRLS
■ GILMER 48, SPRING HILL 20: In Tuesday’s preliminary contest, Gilmer’s Haylee Jordan and Madison Tate combined for 31 of their team’s 48 in a dominating 48-20 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Jordan and Tate used their height advantage to pound the boards and work for second, third and sometimes even four shots on a trip down floor. The Lady Buckeyes outshot the Lady Panthers by 35.
Jordan had a game-high 16, while Tate was right behind with 15.
The Lady Panthers fought hard but couldn’t get much to fall. They finished the night with only six converted field goals. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, made 21 of 72 shots from the floor.
Jordan slipped in a pair of freebies and Tate sank a baseline try as Gilmer jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Spring Hill got back within a point when Madison Schreiber tossed in a three at 2:43 of the first quarter.
The Lady Buckeyes scored the first five points of the second quarter and took a 14-4 lead. Rachel Petree converted a layup on a nice pass from J’Dee Stovall to snap the Gilmer run.
Gilmer continued to show its dominance on the boards as Alexis Mathis made the fourth effort count with a layup as the Lady Buckeyes carried a 10-point lead to the half.
The third period started with a Ayana Choyce putback for Gilmer and followed with a layup and turnaround jumper from Jordan as the visitors grew the lead to 22-6 with 4:37 to play.
Peyton Borens snapped the drought for Spring Hill with a 3-pointer at the midway stage of the third frame. She later added a pullup pop near the end of the period.
Gilmer, like it did to start the third, stormed out with six unanswered as Choyce hit a turnaround, while Jordan and Tate tallied successive baskets. Spring Hill’s Ashlee Blake, who led the Lady Panthers with a half dozen points, scored a 3-pointer at 4:15 and followed with a mid-range jumper. But it pretty much academic at this point.
Ashlee Blake had six points, and Borens and Rachel Petree added five apiece. Stovall led with nine rebounds.