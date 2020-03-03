WILLS POINT - It was a tale of two halfs on Tuesday night at Wills Point High School, as the Paris Wildcats downed the Henderson Lions 70-60 in a 4A, Region ll quarterfinal game.
The matchup between two of the hottest teams in the state, with both teams riding 11-game win streaks, lived up to the hype.
A bucket by Bryson Collins put Henderson up 45-28 with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter. Paris responded with a 26-0 run, capitalized by a Jaelyn Lee dunk on a fastbreak. Henderson went over seven minutes of game time without scoring.
Collins led the Lions with 27 points. Caleb Medford and Markell Washington contributed 13 and 10, respectively. Washington added four assists and four rebounds.
Trevon Dennis had a monster game for Paris, recording 23 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 16 in the second half and was instrumental in the Wildcats' comeback. His teammate Jaelyn Lee had a double-double of his own, with 18 and 11. Trae Johnson also added 12 points.
Paris had a 3-0 lead before the clock started thanks to a pair of pregame technical fouls on Henderson players for dunking during warmups. Jameon Mitchell took the foul shots for the Wildcats, going 3-for-4.
Paris raced out to a 9-2 lead shortly after. Henderson quickly regrouped and tied the game with a 7-0 run, and the Lions led 17-15 after one.
The strong play for Henderson continued, as they opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run and led 26-15.Collins was hot early, scoring 12 of the Lions first 26.
The Wildcats were only able to trim the lead to nine by the break, trailing 33-24.
Paris scored the first bucket after halftime, but another 9-0 run by the Lions, with six points coming from Collins, gave Henderson a 42-26 lead.
With Henderson seemingly cruising to victory, Paris turned up the intensity, scoring 28 of the game’s next 31 points. Paris forced a steal on the Lion’s first four possessions of the fourth, all leading to fastbreak buckets.
Henderson ended its drought with a quick 5-0 run, but Paris scored the next 10, effectively ending the competitive portion of the game.
Henderson’s season, which saw the Lions advance to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 1972, comes to an end at 18-12.
Paris (30-8) advances to the regional semifinals for the fifth time in six years. They will face either Dallas Carter or Celina on Friday.