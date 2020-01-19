PAIL PEWITT 64, QUEEN CITY 44: OMAHA — Mya Heath scored 24 of her game-high 32 points in the second half — including 14 in a decisive third quarter — as Paul Pewitt moved to 5-1 in district play with a 64-44 win over Queen City.
The Lady Brahmas led 29-25 before outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 24-8 in the third.
Heath added seven rebounds and 10 steals, Sissy Jones 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Jailyn Smithh five points, seven rebounds and 12 steals and Calli Osmon four points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
FROM STAFF REPORTS