Sam Smith participated in several sports at Paul Pewitt High School, but basketball was her passion.
Her drive to become a better player — and specifically a better point guard — helped turn things around for her high school team, and now it has led to a chance to continue her academic and athletic career at the next level.
Smith, a two-year varsity player for the Lady Brahmas, recently signed a national letter-of-intent to play basketball at Southwestern College, an NAIA school located in Winfield, Kansas.
“Sam has worked hard the last two summers to make herself a better basketball player,” Paul Pewitt head coach Steve Trussell said. “She attended point guard camp and developed a nice 3-point shot. She plays with a lot of emotion, and I am proud she will continue to play basketball, a sport she really loves.”
Smith averaged three points, two rebounds and a steal this past season, earning honorable mention all-district and academic all-district honors after helping lead Paul Pewitt to a 23-9 record overall (10-2 in district play). The Lady Brahmas finished 12-17 the previous year.
Smith, who participated in cross country, volleyball, softball and track at Paul Pewitt, plans to major in criminal law in college.
Southwestern is a member of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference along with Kansas Wesleyan, Sterling, Bethany, Avila, Tabor, Friends, Bethel, Oklahoma Wesleyan, McPherson, Ottawa, Saint Mary and York.