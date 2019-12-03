Brandon Shaver is watching his young Pine Tree Pirates grow up right before his eyes.
The first-year coach had to be encouraged with what he witnessed Tuesday night at the Pirate Center. His youngsters held as much as a 17-point third quarter lead in their non-district match with Pittsburg only to see the margin trimmed to single digits in the fourth frame.
Daryus Gray dropped in 10 of his game-high 16 points in the final period as Pine Tree came away with a 55-37 win over Pittsburg. Kenny Bradshaw registered 15 points and Jeremiah Blinks added 10 points to the winning effort.
“We’re still a young team on the floor and we kind of let their press get to us early in the fourth quarter,” Shaver said. “But once we calmed down and started breaking it, we got back into our offense.”
Bradshaw rang up a couple 3-pointers in the third and his second trifecta at 2:23 gave Pine Tree a 28-21 lead. But Pittsburg closed the quarter with a flurry of points and went on a 12-3 run.
When E.J. Hill converted put-back at 6:09 of the fourth, Pittsburg pulled within seven (42-35). That’s when Gray took over for Pine Tree and connected on a driving layup at 5:02 to set in motion an 8-0 run.
Gray was responsible for all eight points in the surge and sank a 3-pointer at 2:50 to push Pine Tree’s to 50-35. Pine Tree never looked back from that point and outscored Pittsburg in the last eight minutes 14-4.
Lamar Hughes led Pittsburg with 15 points and Ben Thompson chipped in 10 points.
Pine Tree (2-1) hosts Pittsburg (2-2) again Thursday morning in opening action of the Spring Hill Tournament. Tip off is set for 10:30 a.m.
GIRLS
■ HENDERSON 35, PINE TREE 31: SaKaylon Roquemore sank two free throws with 53 seconds left in regulation to help lift the Henderson Lady Lions to a 35-31 come-from-behind win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in preliminary action.
The Lady Prates (1-6) took a 27-26 lead when Malaeka Wilson converted a steal into points with 6:26 left in the fourth. A trip up the floor earlier, Kameron Polk, who led Pine Tree with 10 points, swished a 3-pointer as the Lady Pirates pulled within a point.
Breniya Harkless dropped a pull-up jumper and Venecia Medford hit the front end of a two-shot foul as Henderson (1-9) held a 29-27 advantage midway of the final quarter.
Wilson calmly sank a baseline jumper at 3;20 to draw even at 29-all. The Lady Lions rolled off six of the final eight points to collect their first win of the young season.