A third quarter rally led by senior guard Kenny Bradshaw, and some timely defense from Torrel Collins, helped the Pine Tree Pirates keep their postseason hopes alive on Friday with a 47-44 win over Whitehouse at the old Pirate Gymnasium.
It was senior night for the Pirates, and Bradshaw made his final home game one to remember, pacing the Pirates with a game high 17 points, including 12 in the third quarter. Jasiah Wright and Daryus Gray contribute eight and seven respectively.
Pirate junior forward Torrel Collins didn’t register a single stat for the first 31:55 of regulation. In the final five seconds he nabbed a rebound, steal and hit two critical free throws.
Whitehouse’s Payton Kennedy had a chance to tie the game at 45 in the game’s final seconds. He made the first, but the second clanked off the rim. Collins grabbed the board, was immediately fouled and drilled both free throws, putting the Pirates up by three with 4.7 left.
Whitehouse called a timeout to try and draw up a game-tying play, but Collins stole the inbounds pass, effectively ending the game.
The Pirates never led in the first half, only scoring two points in the opening quarter and entering the break trailing 19-12.
Whitehouse maintained a 26-23 lead midway through the third quarter before Bradshaw went on a personal 7-0 run, forcing Whitehouse head coach Brent Kelley to call a timeout.
The Wildcats responded with a quick two points out of the timeout, but Bradshaw wasn’t done yet. He ended the quarter on another personal run, this time 5-0, sending the Pirates into the final frame with a 35-28 lead.
Whitehouse cut the lead to four, 36-32, with 5:26 remaining, after consecutive fastbreak layups by Cooper Clemens.
A pair of three-pointers by Wright and Gray stopped the bleeding and put the Pirates backup 10, 43-33, with just under 4:00 left in the game.
Whitehouse wasn’t done yet. A 9-2 run, capped by Kennedy’s trip to the foul line, cut the lead to a single point. Collins, who checked into the game moments earlier when Gray fouled out, took over from there.
The Pirates’ (14-18, 5-8) final regular season game is in Nacogdoches on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. A win over Nacogdoches and a Jacksonville win over Hallsville will send the Pirates to the playoffs.
Whitehouse falls to 11-17 overall, and 5-8 in district play. Their final regular season game will come at home against John Tyler on Tuesday night.