■ P. GROVE 61, LONGVIEW 36: TEXARKANA — A 21-4 run in the second quarter proved to be the difference for Pleasant Grove as the Lady Hawks handed the Longview Lady Lobos a 61-36 setback on Tuesday.
Miah Colbert scored 10 points and Jakiya Bell eight for Longview (0-2), which trailed 36-13 at the half.
The Lady Lobos will visit John Tyler on Friday.
■ PINE TREE 50, SPRING HILL 29: Kameron Polk and Malaeka Wilson combined for 25, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates won three of the four quarters against crosstown rival Spring Hill in a 50-29 victory.
Pine Tree led 15-6 after one quarter and 24-17 at the half before outscoring the Lady Panthers 26-12 after the break.
Polk had 14 points and Wilson 11 for the Lady Pirates.
Ashlee Blake paced Spring Hill with eight points. J’Dee Stovall added six points and nine rebounds, Karli Smith four points, and Peyton Borens and Madison Schreiber finished with five rebounds apiece. Marissa Seyer had four rebounds and three assists, and Borens also handed out three assists.
■ MINEOLA 42, HALLSVILLE 30: MINEOLA — The Mineola Lady Yellowjackets used a 17-4 run after halftime to build a big lead and held on for a 42-30 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Mineola held a slim 18-15 halftime lead.
Olivia Simmons had eight points and seven rebounds, Baylie Perkins six points and seven rebounds and Catherine Warford six points in the loss for Hallsville (1-1).
The Ladycats will visit Bullard next Tuesday.
■ KILGORE 48, WHITEHOUSE 34: KILGORE — Miah Thomas and Keke Roy combined for 30 points, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs opened the season with a 48-34 win over Whitehouse.
Thomas led the way with 17 points, nine steals and four rebounds, and Roy added 13 points and two steals. A.T. Anderson finished with four points, six blocks and seven rebounds, and Jada Abercrombie recorded four points, four steals and seven rebounds.
■ MARSHALL 38, E. FIELDS 31: MARSHALL — The first and third quarters proved to be the difference for Marshall in a 38-31 win over Elysian Fields.
The Lady Mavs led 10-5 after one quarter, and then outscored the Lady Yellowjackets 9-5 in the third.
Adrian Pacheco had 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Elysian Fields in the loss. Christen Smith finished with seven points, six rebounds and three steals, Carly Barras four points, Becky Ray three points, Sha’Mya Glenn and Amanda Gardner two points apiece, Kayaria Harrison one point and Gardner three rebounds.
■ HEAT 47, GLADEWATER 44: GLADEWATER — The Tyler HEAT edged Gladewater, 47-44 on Tuesday despite a combined 25 points from the Lady Bears’ Victoria Perry and Haileigh Oliver.
Oliver had 13 points and two steals, Perry 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Ebony Pipkin nine points and three steals and Bri Boyd four points and three rebounds for Gladewater.
■ PITTSBURG 61, DEKALB 28: DEKALB — Tyler Green torched the nets for 27 points, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates opened the season with a 61-28 win over DeKalb.
Kyleigh Posey added 12 points and Makayla Jones eight for Pittsburg, which led 16-8 after one quarter and 39-18 at the half.
Pittsburg hosts Hooks on Friday.
■ JEFFERSON 59, QUEEN CITY 18: QUEEN CITY — Tierrani Johnson poured in 19 points and collected eight rebounds, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs bolted out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter en route to a 59-18 win over Queen City.
Mackenzie Jordan added nine points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 28-8 at halftime in their season opener. Jaden Carter added nine points and six rebounds, and Nia Garrett finished with six points, five assists and five steals.
The Lady Bulldogs will compete in the New Diana Tournament this weekend, opening at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday against Hawkins.
■ DAINGERFIELD 51, RAINS 48: DAINGERFIELD — Mikayla Roberson tossed in 23 points and filled the stat sheet with six steals, five rebounds, two assists and a block as the Daingerfield Lady Tigers opened the season with a 51-48 win over Rains.
Joi Akinsuroju added a rebound and a steal for the Lady Tigers. Mon’trevia Durham finished with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two points, Ashlyn Bruce two rebounds, Kiara Robinson 11 points, three rebounds and two steals, Malayah Everett two rebounds, two steals and two points, Jaclyn Garrett seven points, five rebounds and two assists, TaQuazia Latchison six points and two rebounds and Kyasia Williams two rebounds.
■ UNION GROVE 61, HEAT 46: The Union Grove Lady Lions built a 10-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 61-46 win over Longview HEAT on Tuesday.
Jordan Parker scored 28 points to go along with four rebounds and five steals in the loss for HEAT. Jaden Parker added two blocks, Jaelyn Cleveland two points and two rebounds, Jenna Parker 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, Suzannah Neal six rebounds and two points and Zoe Quinalty three points and three rebounds.
COLLEGE WOMEN
■ LETU 82, U. OF DALLAS 41: IRVING — LeTourneau University women’s basketball team passed its first test with flying colors Tuesday night, beating the University of Dallas, 82-41, in the season opener. It was the second straight year the YellowJackets won the season opener.
LeTourneau, which will host the University of St. Thomas 2 p.m. Sunday, never trailed.
Vanessa Cruz scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half to pace LeTourneau. Keauna Whitfield had eight of her 11 in the first two quaraters.
Cruz shot 6 of 9 from the floor, and had four assists and four rebounds. Bailey Lightfoot finished with 13 points. Keauna Whitfield added four rebounds and three steals. Flora Akingbade had seven boards, five points and a block. Ty Moon had eight points. Micayla Mikulski had six points, five rebounds and two steals.
LETU outrebounded Dallas, 45-31.
MEN■ KILGORE 86, HILL 66: KILGORE — Michael Thomas led the way with 24 points, Rodrique Andela had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Rangers and Kilgore College improved to 3-1 on the young season with an 86-66 win over Hill College.
Cameron Gooden added 15 points, and Montrell Horsey and D’Rell Roberts chipped in with 11 apiece. Tyron McMillian added four points and six rebounds, with Gooden handing out six assists, Andela adding four assists and McMillian blocking two shots.
Chris Murry scored 14 points in the loss for Hill.
KC will host the Ranger Classic this weekend. Tyler faces Cedar Valley at 2 p.m. and KC meets LSC-Tomball at 4 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, it’s TJC vs. LSC-Tomball at 2 p.m. and KC vs. Cedar Valley at 4 p.m.