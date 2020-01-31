HALLSVILLE — Clinging to the slimmest of playoff hopes, the Pine Tree Pirates held off the Hallsville Bobcats, capturing a thrilling 49-46 decision on Friday at Bobcat Coliseum.
Tray Mumphrey, normally a reserve, came off the bench and stuck a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining to give Pine Tree a 48-46 lead. Hallsville had just taken a 46-45 lead on the aid of two free throws from Jai Locario with 45.3 showing on the clock.
Ben Samples drew a foul to get to the line for the Bobcats. He missed the front end of a one-and-one with 0:07.8 remaining and the Pirates gained possession. Jasiah Wright was quickly fouled, but was unable to connect on his charity shot with 05 on the clock.
The ball glanced off Hallsville’s Ryan Pondant following the Wright miss. Daryus Gray then hit the back end of a two-shot foul to give Pine Tree a three-point advantage with 3.3 remaining.
Locario feverishly work the ball up the floor and launched a shot from half court but was well short of his target.
Pine Tree improves to 3-6 in District 16-4A play and still controls its destiny with two and a half week remaining in the regular season. Hallsville, meanwhile, drops to 4-5, but still entertains solid postseason hopes.
Kenny Bradshaw paced the Pirates with 17 points, including three from beyond the arc. Pine Tree drained no less than eight from 3-point land. Gray, who along with Bradshaw hit deuces, finished with three trifectas and 11 points.
Samples was high point for the Bobcats with 16 and canned three 3s.
Pine Tree hosts Marshall Tuesday, while Hallsville travels to John Tyler.
GIRLS
■ HALLSVILLE 63, PINE TREE 37: Sophomore Mallory Pyle poured in a game-high 22 points as the Hallsville Ladycats rolled to a convincing 63-37 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in Friday’s preliminary contest.
Hallsville hit 70% from the field in the opening stanza and followed with a 60% second quarter to take a 31-16 lead to the break.
Pine Tree got 10 points in a losing effort from senior Malaeka Wilson.
The Ladycats improve to 6-5 in District 16-5A and tighten their grips on a postseason spot, while the Lady Pirates, fresh off a win over John Tyler Tuesday, slip to 2-9 and will need a lot of help to qualify.
Hallsville visits John Tyler Tuesday and Pine Tree returns home to face Marshall with three games remaining in the regular season.