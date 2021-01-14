P. TREE 60, T. HIGH 59: Daryus Gray led a balanced Pine Tree attack with 16 points, and the Pirates edged Texas High, 60-59, on Wednesday in District 15-5A action at the Pirate Center.
Gray added seven rebounds for the Pirates. D.J. Rockwell finished with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, Johnathan Fuller 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals, Daelyn Evans 10 points and five rebounds, Jeremiah Blinks seven points and five rebounds, Wade Fell four points and Nate Adkins two points.
The Pirates visit Marshall tonight.