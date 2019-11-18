Dominant play inside from Ava Burroughs put Spring Hill in a hole, and struggles from the free throw line kept them there. It all added up to a 43-33 Quitman win over the Lady Panthers at Panther Gymnasium on Monday.
Burroughs, a 6-3 sophomore, finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots for Quitman, which improved to 2-0 on the young season. Spring Hill, which went 5-for-26 from the free throw line, drops to 1-2 with the loss.
The Lady Panthers led just once in the contest, that coming with 5:19 left in the opening period when Ashlee Blake hammered home a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 3-2 Spring Hill lead.
Burroughs scored from inside the paint on the next trip down the floor for Quitman to spark a 9-0 Lady Bulldog run, and Spring Hill found itself in an 11-5 hole after one period following an offensive rebound and putback by Peyton Borens.
A triple from Quitman's Shelby Hayes boosted the Lady Bulldog lead to 11 (18-7) at the 4:46 mark of the second quarter, but the Lady Panthers battled back.
J'Dee Stovall scored inside off a dish from Borens, and then Borens had back-to-back buckets followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play to Stovall to cut the deficit to 18-16.
Burroughs put back her own miss with 1:26 to play, and then Maddy Whitehurst drilled a short jumper at the buzzer to give Quitman a 22-16 halftime cushion.
The Lady Panthers got to within three early in the third on a 3-pointer by Blake and pulled to within a bucket with 3:31 left in the frame after Stovall assisted on a bucket by Zailey McGee, but Quitman closed the quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 32-21 heading into the final period.
The Lady Panthers were never able to get closer than seven, doing that a couple of times - the last coming on a bucket from McGee with 4:39 left to make it a 37-30 contest.
Quitman pulled away late as the Lady Panthers went 4-for-14 from the charity stripe in the final period.
Blake led Spring Hill with 15 points and five steals. McGee added eight points and 12 rebounds, Stovall six points, 11 rebounds and two assists, Borens four points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists and Marissa Seyer three assists and three steals.
Julia Simpkins had sevne points and five rebounds and Whitehurst six points and five boards for Quitman.
Spring Hill will compete in the Union Grove Tournament this weekend.