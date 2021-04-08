From Staff Reports
JACKSONVILLE — The Kilgore College Rangers held off a late Blinn charge to earn an 86-75 win and advance to the semifinals of the Region XIV Conference Tournament on Thursday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
The Rangers (16-5), winners of seven in a row and eight of their last nine, will take on Navarro (16-5) at 8 p.m. tonight. The winner of that game will play for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Blinn, which won both regular season games against the Rangers this year, ends the season with an 11-11 record.
Kilgore led 46-29 at halftime on Thursday before Blinn chipped away at the deficit and pulled to within seven points (78-71) with a minute remaining.
K.J. Jenkins scored 22 points to lead the way for Kilgore, adding nine rebounds and three steals for the Rangers. Dantwan Grimes had 19 points, Da’Sean Nelson 15 and Godwin Illumoka nine. Tysen Banks handed out six assists, and Nelson added four.
Calvin Carpenter had 16 points in the loss for Blinn.