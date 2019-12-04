KILGORE - Rodrigue Andela had a quiet second half here Wednesday, but when the Rangers needed for him to make noise the 6-8 sophomore dropped the hammer and helped Kilgore College escape with a key Region XIV Conference win.
Andela's alley-oop dunk off a feed from Tyron McMillian with 22 seconds remaining extended KC's lead to four points, and the Rangers notched a 74-70 win over Coastal Bend at Masters Gymnasium. The win moves KC to 9-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
Coastal Bend drops to 5-6 and 0-1.
The visiting Cougars used the 3-pointer to stay close throughout the game and got to within a bucket with 48 seconds remaining on a triple from Lance-Amir Paul. On the next trip down the floor, McMillian cut to the basket but pulled up and dished to Andela, who slammed it home to finish off the win.
McMillian, who finished the night with six points and five rebounds, then hustled back down to the other end and rebounded a Emmauel White miss as time expired.
D'Rell Roberts scored 21 points to lead the way for Kilgore, with 12 of his points coming after halftime. Michael Thomas added 15 points and Andela 13. Andela also had five rebounds, Montrell Horsey four assists, Tysen Banks three assists and McMillian and Thomas two blocks apiece.
White scored 25 in the loss for Coastal Bend, hitting five 3-pointers on the night, but KC clamped down on him in the second half and held him to eight points and no buckets behind the 3-point arc. Desmond McNiel had 15 points and Paul 13.
Kilgore used a 7-0 run early in the contest to build a 16-9 lead, later led 19-12 and took its biggest lead of 11 points (34-23) after Andela had back-to-back one-handed dunks to spark an 8-0 Ranger run.
Coastal bend stormed back and took a 39-38 lead - its first lead of the contest - on a triple from White with 1:34 to play in the half but KC got back-to-back hoops from Thomas to led 42-40 at intermission.
The score was knotted at 42, 44, 50 and 59 before Roberts made a strong inside move for a layup to start a 9-0 KC run that gave the Rangers the lead for good.
Coastal Bend made a run of its own and got to within 3 (70-67) on a triple from McNiel and then to within a hoop on Paul's 3-pointer before Andela ended the Cougars' hopes for a comebackj with his rim-rattling dunk.
The Rangers will visit Jacksonville on Saturday, and then will take a break until Dec. 29 when Houston Community College visits Masters Gymnasium for a 6 p.m. contest.