KILGORE – Panola College survived horrendous start to keep things close, but Kilgore’s Da’Sean Nelson made sure his team wasn’t on the bad side of another close loss at home.
Nelson scored 21 of his game-high 23 points in the second half, leading Kilgore to a 74-67 win over Panola in a Region XIV Conference skirmish on Saturday at Masters Gymnasium.
The win moves Kilgore to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 at home. Panola drops to 3-1 with its first loss of the year.
“I think this is such a different season and it’s so early, one win or loss isn’t going to define a team,” Kilgore coach Brian Hoberecht said. “A win creates momentum, and a loss is hard, but I don’t think either defines us at this point in the season. It was a big win for us, because Panola is a good team and a well-coached team. It was good to get this one.”
Panola never led in the contest, but did manage to battle back and tie things at 28-28 early in the second half.
That’s when Nelson took over.
The 6-8 freshman from Toledo, Ohio hit one of two free throws, buried a 3-pointer and dropped in a short jumper in a quick one-minute burst, and later had another jumper and layup. A triple from K.J. Jenkins with 14:47 to play gave Kilgore its biggest lead at 14 (44-30), but Panola refused to go away.
The Ponies got to within six on a 3-pointer from Josh Miller at the 8:03 mark, but Nelson slammed one home to keep the KC lead at 8 (54-46).
The Rangers later got the lead back into double digits, but Panola drilled a couple of 3-pointers later and managed to pull to with three (70-67) with just 22 seconds remaining.
Kilgore put it away at the charity stripe with a couple from Jenkins and two from Grimes to make the final 74-67.
Close games are the norm this season for KC which saw a total of 12 points settle its first three contests of the year, but this one had the makings of a blowout early thanks to some woeful shooting early by the Ponies.
Kilgore built a 10-0 lead before the Ponies finally got on the board almost six minutes into the contest with a free throw from Miller. The KC lead hit 16-3 after a layup by Dantwan Grimes at the 9:05 mark of the first half, and Panola finally got its first bucket of the game with 8:53 left in the half to make it a 16-5 contest.
The Ponies were just 5 for 26 from the floor and zero for eight from 3-point range in the first half.
The Rangers held a 32-26 advantage on points in the paint for the game and hit 23 of 31 free throws on the night. Panola was 22 of 30 from the line and KC held a 39-31 edge in the rebound department.
Jenkins joined Nelson in double figures with 12 points. Grimes and Javonne Lowrey added nine apiece, Paul Otieno seven, Stephan Morris five, Dylan Cabs four, Godwin Illumoka three and Duane Posey two. Nelson also collected a team-leading eight rebounds, and Grimes led KC with five assists.
Miller scored 18, Tytan Newton 14 and Cody Deen 13 in the loss for Panola. Olaverr Camacho had seven, Isaac Jackson and Ja'Hiem Handy five apiece, Jalen L. Williams three and Stephen Faramade two. Jackson added eight rebounds, and Deen handed out four assists.
Kilgore will visit Lamar State Port Arthur for a 7 p.m. contest on Wednesday, and then return home to host Navarro next Saturday at 4 p.m. Panola will host Coastal Bend at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.