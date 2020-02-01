KILGORE — After three straight games settled by three points or less, the Kilgore College Rangers needed a blowout on Saturday.
The Paris Dragons refused to cooperate, but in the end the Rangers walked off the court with a 97-84 Region XIV Conference win that wasn’t as easy as the final score might indicate.
Cameron Gooden scored 26 of his 35 points in the second half, and the Rangers gave up big leads a couple of times before pulling away late and improving to 18-5 overall and 9-4 in the conference. Paris drops to 9-13 and 3-9 with the loss.
The Rangers built a 15-point halftime lead, but that was erased quickly after the break when Lamar Everd heated up for the Dragons and led the visitors on a 22-6 run. Everd finished with 34 points — 28 coming in the second half.
Gooden was up to the task, however, scoring nine straight during one stretch for the Rangers. The outcome was still in doubt when the scrappy Dragons rallied again and went on top 68-67 on a free throw by Carl Parker at the 8:43 mark.
Gooden then scored six straight, and Michael Thomas had back-to-back alley-oop buckets as the Rangers finally pulled away for good.
Paris managed to narrow the gap to five (85-80) with 2:15 remaining, but Justin Davis hammered home a triple from the baseline and KC went on a 10-0 run to push the lead to 15 (95-80) and end the competitive portion of the game.
KC looked to be in control early, outscoring Paris 12-0 during a 5:01 scoring drought by the Dragons, but the visitors stormed back and cut the deficit to three.
A late Ranger run sent KC into the locker room with a 50-35 lead, but that simply set up a battle between Gooden and Everd in the second half to see who could will their team to victory.
Gooden and the Rangers won that battle.
Thomas finished with 14 points for KC. Morris added 10, Montrell Horsey seven and Rodrigue Andela had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Parker finished with 19 and Starlin Hamilton 13 in the loss for Paris.
Kilgore is idle on Wednesday and will visit Panola next Saturday.
WOMEN
■ KC 72, ANGELINA 71: LUFKIN — Sarah Matthews sank a free throw with seven seconds remaining to break a tie, and the Kilgore College Lady Rangers notched a 72-71 win over Angelina College.
Matthews finished with four points and eight rebounds for the Lady Roadrunners (17-5, 6-4), who outscored AC 27-21 in the fourth quarter.
Jada Hood paced Kilgore with 25 points. Tara Kessner and Annilia Dawn added nine apiece, with Dawn also handing out six assists.
Lovietta Walker hit 21 points and had seven rebounds for Angelina (12-9, 4-6).
The Lady Rangers will host Blinn at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.