In a normal season, the Kilgore College Rangers would have some time to adjust. They’d play a few non-conference games to let new players gel with returnees — games that count, but only in the overall standings and not when it decides playoff seeding.
They all count now.
Veteran Ranger head coach Brian Hoberecht and the Rangers open the season on the road tonight in Athens with a 7 p.m. contest against the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals. It’s the first of 22 straight Region XIV Conference games for Kilgore in a season that begins almost two months later than normal.
Very little has been normal since last March, but the season-opener brings hope.
“I’m really excited for our guys,” said Hoberecht, who begins his 13th season with the Rangers. “It has taken a lot of patience, a lot of trying to follow protocol, trying to stay healthy and stay safe. It has been an abnormal two semesters, with us shutting down in the spring and the having such a different start to the fall semester. I’m excited for the kids to have an opportunity to play and try to get things back at least a little closer to normal.”
The Rangers finished 21-9 overall and 12-7 in the conference a year ago, falling to Lee College (93-87) in the opening round of the conference tournament in Shreveport. The current season would typically have started in November and with at least a handful of non-league games, but KC and the rest of the conference will now play at 22-game, all-league schedule with a conference tournament pushed into the first week of April.
“We’ve tried to simulate a little what the conference season is like this first semester of practices,” Hoberecht said. “There’s not way to simulate the talent we’ll face in this league, but we’ve tried to simulate the day-to-day schedule. We’re as prepared as we can be, but it’s different jumping right into the league games. We just need to get better each day and grow our team.”
The Rangers welcome back three players who logged time at KC a year ago. Tysen Banks (6-0 sophomore, Memphis) and Stephan Morris (6-8 sophomore, Houston) both played in 28 of the team’s 30 games, and Brendon Hoberecht (5-10 sophomore, Carl Junction, Missouri) saw action in 13 games.
They’ll be joined on the roster by sophomores K.J. Jenkins (6-2, Atlanta, Georgia) and freshmen Dantwan Grimes (6-2, Ocala, Florida), Malik Grant (6-5, Brampton, Ontario0, Javonne Lowery (6-5, Pearland), Da’Sean Nelson (6-8, Toledo, Ohio), Duane Posey (6-7, Memphis, Tennessee), Jasiah Wright (5-10, Longview), Dylan Cabs (6-8, Bell Flower, California), Godwin Illumoka (6-3, Brampton, Ontario), Paul Otieno (6-8, Nairobi, Kenya), Justin Crawford (6-2, Mansfield) and Michael Okoye (6-8, Anambra, Nigeria).
“I’m still learning about this team since we haven’t had a lot of game situations, but I like our versatility and love our depth,” Hoberecht said. “We have a lot of different moving pieces that will allow us to put different lineups on the floor. We have a chance to be good defensively, and I think we have some scoring power. The unknown is how we’ll handle games and officiating and what other people do. There’s no way to have a grasp of that yet. We’ll just learn on the fly.”
Trinity Valley finished 18-13 overall and 11-8 in conference play last season. Kilgore and TVCC split a pair of games in the regular season, with KC falling 94-86 and later earning a 74-70 win.
NOTES: The KC Lady Rangers will open the season at home on Saturday with a 1:30 p.m. contest against Grayson College. Look for a preview for the Lady Rangers in Saturday’s Longview News-Journal ... The KC men will make their home debut on Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest against Blinn College.