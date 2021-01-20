KC Sports Information
ATHENS — The Kilgore College men hit clutch three-pointers late in the game to rally from a 11-point deficit with three minutes left in a 71-69 victory over Trinity Valley Community College.
The win was the Rangers’ first victory over the Cardinals on the road in Athens since the 2012-13 season.
“We just made the plays we needed to make there at the end,” said head coach Brian Hoberecht. “We’ve practiced over and over what to do 10 or 12 points down with three minutes left, and our guys executed the scripted plays perfectly and we’re just thankful to come out with a victory over a very talented team.”
KC trailed 63-51 with 5:21 left in the contest. With just over five minutes left, KJ Jenkins nailed a three-pointer to get the Rangers within 9 points.
After defensive stops on both ends, Dantwan Grimes drew a foul and made both free throws to make the score 63-56 with 4:14 left.
With 3:48 left, TVCC’s Dashawn Davis was fouled and made both free throws to put the Cardinals back up by nine points, 65-56.
After a missed Ranger field goal, the Cardinals scored on the ensuing possession to take an 11-point lead with just over three minutes left to play.
At the 3:07 mark, KC’s KJ Jenkins was fouled and hit both free throws, followed by a TVCC turnover on the opposite end of the court.
Despite the turnover, KC couldn’t capitalize, missing a layup, but forced another Cardinal turnover on the next Trinity Valley possession.
Jenkins took advantage of the turnover, draining a three-pointer for the Rangers to make the score 67-61 with 2:24 left.
After two missed TVCC field goal attempts, Tysen Banks grabbed the rebound for KC. The Rangers marched down the court and Grimes hit a long three-pointer, assisted by Jenkins, to get within three points, 67-64, with 1:38 left to play.
After a KC timeout, TVCC’s Davis made a layup to put the Cardinals ahead, 69-64 with 1:21 left.
KC responded with another three-pointer by Jenkins with just over a minute left to get within two points of the Cardinals, 69-67.
After a missed TVCC field goal, Grimes tied the game up at 69 points with 13 seconds left with an impressive move to the basket and a layup, drawing the foul.
Grimes’ free throw put the Rangers up by one point, 70-69.
On TVCC’s next possession, the Rangers held tough defensively forcing a long Cardinal three-pointer that was no good, sealing the Ranger victory.
KC’s Da’Sean Nelson grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made one-of-two free throws with one second left to make the final score 71-69.
Jenkins led all scorers with 23 points and Dantwan Grimes came off of the KC bench to score 18.
Paul Otieno was clutch rebounding with 11 boards for the Rangers.
Rounding out KC’s scoring was Stephan Morris with 9, Banks and Godwin Illumoka with 6 each, Javonne Lowrey with 5, Nelson with 3 and Duane Posey with 1 point.
For the Cardinals, Davis scored 22 points and Anderson Mirambeaux earned a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Rangers will make their home debut at 4 p.m. Saturday against Blinn at Masters Gymnasium. The KC Lady Rangers will open their season at home at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday against Grayson College.