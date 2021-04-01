KC Sports Information
KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangers won their sixth-straight game to end the regular season with a one-sided 98-62 victory over the Victoria College Pirates.
Fittingly, all five KC sophomores started the game after being honored before the tipoff.
KC Jenkins led the Rangers in points with 15 (all three-pointers), five rebounds and two assists.
Stephan Morris and Godwin Illumoka each scored 10. Morris added four rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Illumoka had one steal and two assists.
Michael Okoye had 8 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal.
Victoria had three players in double figures with Miles Macadory scoring 17, Tariq Aman with 15 and Jordan Wallace with 12.
With the win, KC improves to 15-5 and – finishing in the top four teams in the league – has earned a bye in the first round of the Region XIV Basketball Tournament.
The Rangers will play in the tournament Thursday, April 8, at Jacksonville ISD John Alexander Gym (the old Lon Morris College Gymnasium).
Game time and opponent are to be determined.