KILGORE — Tyron McMillian set the tone early and Michael Thomas was huge off the bench for Kilgore as the Rangers rolled to an 87-73 Region XIV East win over the Panola Ponies on Saturday night at Kilgore College’s Masters Gymnasium.
Thomas scored 18 points in 28 minutes with the Ranger’s second unit. He got the crowd on its feet with an alley-oop and a windmill dunk on a fast break that simultaneously took the air out of Panola’s sails right before halftime.
McMilliam finished with 16 points and 5 rebounds. D’Rell Roberts added a game-high tying 18 points, and Rodrigue Andela recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Kelyn Pennie led Panola with 17 points and 3 assists, while Cameron Carson and Jerrel Kelly chipped in 12 apiece.
The Rangers built an early 10-3 lead less than three minutes into the first half on the strength of 7 points and 2 blocks from McMillian. Panola scored following a timeout but quick buckets from Thomas and Assane Ndiaye pushed the lead to 10, 16-6.
The two teams spent the next several minutes trading baskets with the Ranger lead stuck at 10, 21-11, with 9:40 left in the half.
The Ponies were able to keep things semi-interesting in the early going, but the windmill jam from Thomas and a three-pointer by Roberts put the Rangers up 41-24 at the break.
Roberts came out firing with 5 points in the first minute of the second half to push the Kilgore lead to 22, 46-24.
The scoring picked up for Panola a few minutes into the second half, but the Rangers didn’t take their foot off the gas. A rebound and putback by Jeremy Lefort extended the lead to 24, 64-38, with 12:50 remaining.
Kilgore maintained a comfortable 77-58 lead with 6:00 left on the clock, but the Ponies weren’t going down without a fight. A 10-3 Panola run cut the lead to 14 with just under two minutes to play, forcing Kilgore to call a timeout.
Cameron Gooden immediately drew a foul following the timeout. He drilled both free throws, ending Panola’s comeback bid.
The Rangers (16-3, 7-2) next contest will come Saturday at 7 p.m. against Bossier Parish. Panola (15-5, 6-3) will face Trinity Valley at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.