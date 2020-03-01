Pairings for the upcoming Region XIV Conference Basketball Tournament are set, and Kilgore College teams open the event with a late game on Tuesday (men) and a rivalry game on Wednesday (women).
The KC men begin tournament action at 8 p.m. on Tuesday against Lee College. The Lady Rangers, meanwhile, have a 3 p.m. date with rival Tyler on Wednesday to get things started.
The tournament opens Tuesday and runs through Saturday at Centenary College's Gold Dome in Shreveport, Louisiana.
MEN
Kilgore (21-8) will going into the tournament as a No. 6 seed and will take on 11 seed Lee at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Other first-round games include No. 8 Panola vs. No. 9 Jacksonville at 1 p.m., followed by No. 5 Bossier Parish vs. No. 12 Coastal Bend at 3 p.m. and No. 7 Trinity Valley vs. No. 10 Lamar State-Port Arthur at 5 p.m.
Top-seeded Tyler will take on either Panola or Jacksonville at 1 p.m. on Thursday, followed by No. 4 Blinn vs. Bossier Parish or Coastal Bend at 3 p.m., No. 2 Angelina vs. Trinity Valley or Lamar State at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Navarro vs. Kilgore or Lee.
The semifinals are set for 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, with the championship game on tap at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Kilgore closed out the regular season with a 79-58 win over Paris this past Wednesday. The Rangers and Lee met once during the regular season, with Kilgore earning a 92-73 win at KC's Masters Gymnasium.
WOMEN
The Lady Rangers (22-8) ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak, including a 62-48 win over Jacksonville on Saturday. Also in that four-game streak was a 93-81 win over Tyler back on Feb. 22 in Tyler.
Tyler (22-8) notched a 93-81 win over Kilgore when the teams met on Jan. 18 in Kilgore.
Tyler is the No. 4 seed and Kilgore is the 5th seed in the tournament.
Other first-round games include No. 1 Trinity Valley vs. No. 8 Jacksonville at 1 p.m., No. 2 Blinn vs. No. 7 Paris at 6 p.m. and No. 3 Panola vs. No. 6 Angelina at 8 p.m.
Semifinals games are set for 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, with the title bout scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.