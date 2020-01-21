Rockwall’s Will Bartoszek did his damage late and the Longview Lobos won’t find themselves atop the District 11-6A standings through the first loop through the league.
Bartoszek finished with nine of Rockwall’s 11 points in overtime as the YellowJackets took a 57-51 win over Longview on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
The YellowJackets move to 15-10 overall and 4-1 in 11-6A. Longview drops to 20-7 overall and closes out the first half of district action at 4-2 with its open date on Friday.
Meanwhile, Rockwall will host Mesquite Horn, who moved to 4-1 as well on Tuesday with a win over Mesquite, for first place in the district.
Rockwall used its depth — nine YellowJackets scored, including six with at least four points — and took advantage of Lobo miscues throughout.
Especially in the extra time.
Longview committed three of its 14 turnovers in the extra four minutes and went 1-of-4 from the floor with the lone make a 3-pointer to break a 46-all tie.
Bartoszek erased that triple with a three-point play and then tied things up again at 51-all with a pair of free throws. The senior forward would finished 5-of-5 from the free-throw line from there as Rockwall finished on an 8-0 run and grabbed a defensive rebound with 30 seconds left to seal it.
Rockwall held the edge on rebounds overall, 28-24, including 10 on offense. The YellowJackets finished 15-of-17 from the free-throw line while Longview went 10-of-17.
For Longview in the loss, Chase Glasper finished with a game-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers — two coming in fourth quarter in a Lobo comeback after Rockwall led after three, 37-33.
Jalen Hale followed with nine points and Zion Stanley and Malik Henry added eight for the Lobos, who got off 38 shots to 53 from Rockwall. Phillip Washington had seven points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds.
In a defensive-heavy first half, Rockwall grabbed an 18-16 lead with 3:59 left in the second quarter and carried a 27-25 lead into halftime.
A 6-0 run in the third quarter expanded the YellowJacket lead to a game-high seven points. Glasper drained a three to make it 37-33 heading into the fourth.
Longview played its best ball to open the fourth quarter.
Washington grabbed a rebound and had an assist to Glasper for a three. Washington then had a steal and feed to Henry, who slammed back-to-back dunks to give Longview a 40-37 lead.
After a 5-0 run from Rockwall’s Jamal Wiley, Glasper and Stanley hit back-to-back threes to put Longview back on top. Free throws from Logan Hutton tied things up at 46-all with 1:32. After a Lobo travel with 1:07 left, Rockwall held the ball until the 16-second mark before calling a timeout to set up a game-winning shot, which went errant.
Washington found Glasper to open overtime from beyond the arc before Bartoszek went to work in overtime to set up a showdown for first place on Friday.