LATE TUESDAY GIRLS DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 61, HUDSON 47: HUDSON -Zee McGrue and Jada McLin both recorded double doubles for Carthage, which opened district play with a 61-47 win over Hudson.
McGrue had 21 points, 10 assists and eight steals, and McLin added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who built a 32-14 halftime lead.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ UNION GROVE 49, HARLETON 48: HARLETON — A 19-5 run in the third quarter proved to be the difference for Union Grove in a 49-48 win over Harleton.
Madelynn Lacaze paced Union Grove with 14 points. Macey Alston added 11, Makena Littlejohn 10, Shayla Gallagher and Carleigh Judd five apice and Jolea Robertson and Macey Roberts two each.
Katelynn Smith had 20 points, two rebounds and two assists for Harleton, which led 29-22 at the half. Tyler Mobley added nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, Paiton Little five points, five rebounds and three assists, Ashanti Johnson four points, four rebounds and three steals and Katie Holiday three points and four rebounds.
BOYS DISTRICT 16-3A
■ ARP 74, WEST RUSK 46: NEW LONDON — Arp took control by outscoring the Raiders 37-21 in the middle quarters and put things away with a 23-12 run in the final eight minutes for a 74-46 win.
For West Rusk in the loss, Talon Winings had 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals and Gavin Smith finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Logan Patterson scored nine points, Jaxon Farquhar and Myles Foster six apiece, Jamal Ford three and Jimmie Harper two. Foster collected 10 rebounds, Farquhar six and Harper and Ford five apiece.
■ TROUP 62, HARMONY 29: HARMONY — Troup raced out to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and Harmony never recovered in dropping a 62-29 decision to the Tigers.
Logan Baker had 12 points in the loss for Harmony. Hunter McNeel added four, Evan Patterson, Matthew Scott and Kyle Jones three apiece and Carson Helpenstill and Jax Wilburn two each.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ UNION GROVE 61, HARLETON 26: HARLETON — Carson Daniels and Noah Mayhan combined for 28 points, and the Union Grove Lions rolled to a 61-26 win over Harleton.
Matthew Bower added eight points for the Lions, who led 39-13 at halftime. Chase Mead and Elijah Baker scored six apiece, Cooper Vestal five, Gannon Smith four and Cannon Cowan and Aubrey Woodard two each.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MCLEOD 65, RIVERCREST 49: MCLEOD — Trevor Deal scored 20 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Casey Smith and Keldyn Schuberg combined for 24 points and McLeod pulled away late for a 65-49 win over Rivercrest.
Smith had 13 points, three assists and eight rebounds, and Schubert finished with 11 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.
McLeod outscored Rivercrest 20-8 in the fourth quarter.