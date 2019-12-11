LATE TUESDAY GIRLS
■ MPCH 59, LONGVIEW 45: MOUNT PLEASANT — A big opening quarter proved to be the difference for Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill as the Lady Red Devils — ranked No. 2 in the latest 3A poll — earned a 59-45 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
MPCH led 19-6 after one quarter.
The Lady Lobos, who got 10 points apiecd from Meshia Shead and Madision Pippins, will play two games today at the Edgewood Tournament.
■ HALLSVILLE 52, KILGORE 49: KILGORE — The Hallsville Ladycats outscored Kilgore 6-3 in overtime to notch a 52-49 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Mallory Pyle had 12 points, Laikyn Smith 11, Catherine Warford and Kelci Wilson eight apiece and Baylie Perkins six for Hallsville, which trailed 15-10 after one quarter but led 25-23 at the half.
Warford and Wilson pulled down eight rebounds apiece for the Ladycats.
Jada Abercrombie finished with 17 points, six rebound and four steals in the loss for Kilgore. A.T. Anderson added 13 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and two steals, and Miah Thomas recorded eight points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Hallsville will open district play at home at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Lufkin. Kilgore will open district play on Dec. 20 at Henderson.
■ GILMER 73, WESTWOOD 23: PALESTINE — Haylee Jordan led four Lady Buckeyes into double figures with 18 points as Gilmer rolled to a 73-23 win over Palestine Westwood.
Madyson Tate added 17 points, and Ayana Choyce and Lainie Pritchett finished with 10 apiece. Sydnee Parker chipped in with eight. Jordan also had seven rebounds, nine steals and two blocks, Tate six rebounds and two steals, Abbey Bradshaw four rebounds and two steals, Alexis Mathis four assists and Pritchett and LeLe Morton three steals apiece.
■ MARSHALL 42, TATUM 35: TATUM — Marshall extended a four-point lead after one quarter to 11 at the half en route to a 42-35 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
Essence Allen had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists in the loss for Tatum. Kayla Jones finished with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists, Jakhia Thomas six points and Kaylei Stroud seven rebounds.
■ JEFFERSON 54, BECKVILLE 34: BECKVILLE — Tierrani Johnson had 21 points and Mackenzie Jordan 13 points along with seven rebounds as the Jefferson Lady Dogs bagged a 54-34 win over the Beckville Ladycats.
McKinna Chamness, Raegan Greer, Amber Harris and Haley Straubie all scored six points in the loss for Beckville. Miranda Mize had four, Sophie Elliott three, Hannah Sharpless two and Baylie Seegers one.
Greer added 12 rebounds, Harris nine and Chamness and Mize six apiece. Straubie came away with four steals.
BOYS
■ ALTO 63, BECKVILLE 52: BECKVILLE — The Alto Yellowjackets pulled away after halftime to earn a 63-52 win over Beckville.
Jay Pope scored 22 points for Alto, which held a slim 30-28 lead at the break before outscoring the Bearcats 18-8 in the third.
Skyler Atkins had 19 points, Kurrin Sai Jackson 10, Kevin Blanton five, Jackson Duplichain four, Keithen Jenkins two and Tra’Rell Dansby one for the Yellowjackets.
FROM STAFF REPORTS