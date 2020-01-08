LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
DISTRICT 11-6A
LONGVIEW 52, ROCKWALL-HEATH 51: ROCKWALL — Phillip Washington drained two free throws in the final minute to go ahead and the Lobos held off a Rockwall-Heath comeback in a 52-51 win in District 11-6A action on Tuesday.
This was after Longview (17-6, 1-1) erased a nine-point halftime deficit on the road.
Malik Henry turned in a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double for Longview, who trailed 33-24 at halftime and trailed by 11 at one point to the Hawks (11-10, 0-2). Longview outscored Heath 17-9 in the third quarter.
Washington followed with 15 points with four assists. Jalen Hale had eight points and Chase Glasper chipped in six.
Longview hosts North Mesquite (6-11, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lobo Coliseum.
DISTRICT 16-5A
HALLSVILLE 58, PINE TREE 42: HALLSVILLE - Hallsville’s boys basketball team extended its district record to 2-0 with a 58-42 road win against the Pine Tree Pirates Tuesday night. The Bobcats are currently 14-8 overall while the Pirates are 11-11 overall and 0-2 against district opponents.
Jai Locario led the game in scoring with 19 points. Benjamin Samples was next in line with 12 and Ryan Pondant dropped in 10 points. Joseph Melendez and Tanner Benson each dropped in six points while Trenton Smith and David Ruff had two points apiece.
Pine Tree’s high scorer was Jasiah Wright, who dropped in 14 points. Kenny Bradshaw was next with 10 points and Daryus Gray tossed in seven points. Torrel Collins scored five points and Kaleb George finished the night with four points.
Hallsville will return to action Friday when it plays host to John Tyler. Pine Tree is slated to travel to Marshall to go head-to-head with the Mavericks.
DISTRICT 15-3A
TATUM 91, JEFFERSON 68: TATUM - Dalon Fuller led the way with 19 points, Jayden Boyd went double-double for the Eagles and Tatum rolled to a 91-68 win over Jefferson.
Boyd had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 26-12 after oen quarter and 45-31 at halftime.
Haden Crowley finished with 13 points, three assists and four steals, Decartiyay Allison nine points and six rebounds, Bryan Hawkins eight points, Kendric Malone seven points and six rebounds, Markendrick Beall six points, Kendall Williams six points, three assists and three steals, Trey Fite five points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Ty Bridges three points.
DISTRICT 16-3A
WEST RUSK 71, HARMONY 47: NEW LONDON — Talon Winings scored 20 points, three other Raiders joined him in double figures and West Rusk rallied for a 71-47 win over Harmony.
Winings added two rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Raiders, who trailed 14-11 after one quarter, but led 30-27 at the half and outscored the Eagles 18-5 in the fourth to pull away for the easy win.
Gavin Smith finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals, Logan Patterson 12 points and four steals, Jaxon Farquhar 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals, Myles Foster six points, 13 rebounds and two steals and Rylan Still three points. Jimmie Harper chipped in with four rebounds, and Jamal Ford had three assists and two steals.
Logan Baker scored 14 points and collected nine rebounds in the loss for Harmony. Matthew Scott added 12 points and five rebounds, and Carson Helpenstill and Jax Wilburn finished with four assists apiece.
NON-DISTRICT
GRAPELAND 74, ALTO 51: GRAPELAND - Grapeland jumped out to a 23-16 lead after one quarter and put things away with a big third period en route to a 74-51 win over Alto.
Skyler Atkins had 18 points, Kurrin Sai Jackson 12, Jay Pope 11, Jerrion Skinner six and Jackson Duplichain and Keithen Jenkins two apiece.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 16-3A
HARMONY 52, WEST RUSK 25: NEW LONDON - Kaylee Clemens filled the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists, and the Harmony Lady Eagles rallied for a 52-25 win over West Rusk.
Dacey Dawson added eight points and two steals for Harmony, which trailed 7-6 after one quarter but led 19-14 at the half and 33-21 heading into the final quarter.
Raylee Willie and Kinzee Settles scored seven points apiece, with Settles grabbing 11 rebounds and four steals and Willie adding three rebounds and four steals. Kati Burkham had six points, Madi Rhame five points and two steals, Lanie Trimble four points, Jenci Seahorn three points and five rebounds and Lillie Jones two points and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
UNION GROVE 71, BECKVILLE 37: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston and Carleigh Judd scored 22 points apiece, and Union Grove overcame a slow start to earn a 71-37 win over Beckville.
Makena Littlejohn added 16 for the Lady Lions, who trailed 15-12 after one quarter but led 31-21 at the half. Madelynn Lacaze finished with eight points, and Shayla Gallagher had three.
Baylie Seegers scored 13 points, Miranda Mize 11, McKinna Chamness seven, Haley Straubie four and Amber Harris two in the loss for Beckville. Straubie added four rebounds and two assists, Harris four rebounds and three assists and Seegers and Mize two steals apiece.