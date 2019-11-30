LATE FRIDAY
■ LONGVIEW 56, JACKSONVILLE 24: JACKSONVILLE — Longview improved to 4-1 on the season with a 56-24 win over the Jacksonville Indians.
Malik Henry led the Lobos with 19 points with Phillip Washington adding 17. Chase Glasper added 11 points. Also scoring for Longview were Jalen Hale (7) and Riley Elswick (2).
Vito High paced the Indians (0-3) with eight points. Keion Redd and Devin McCuin each scored five points, followed by Jonathan Denman (4) and Ja’Modrick Sherfield (2).
The Lobos are scheduled to play Lufkin on Tuesday in Longview. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
■ TENAHA 85, ALL SAINTS 40: TYLER — JJ Patton hit for 23 points and Michael Hogg Jr. added 20 as the Tenaha Tigers downed the Tyler All Saints Trojans 85-40.
Tenaha jumped out to a 32-0 first-quarter lead in the Tigers’ first game of the season. They led 54-10 at halftime.
Hayden Jenkins was also in double figures for Tenaha with 13 points as was Deuce Garrett (12). Others scoring for the Tigers were CJ Mays (8), Trindon Claiborne (4), Alex Turner (3) and Trey Tutt (2).
Logan Francis led All Saints with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Kyle Patrick had 10 points. Also scoring for the Trojans were Patrick Hallmark (2), Cullen Walker (2) and Cor’Drell Radway (1).
■ TROUP 49, BULLARD 44: TYLER — The Troup Tigers moved to 3-0 on the young season with a 49-44 win over the Bullard Panthers on Friday during the first day of the 23rd annual Jasper Ventures/Tyler Area Basketball Officials Classic at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Grayson Driggs led the Tigers with 17 points, while Bracey Cover and Matthew Castillo each hit for 11 points. Blake Wood and Kedrick Frazier each added five points for Troup.
Harrison Meador led the Panthers with 15 points. Other Bullard players scoring were Drake Kress (9), Carter Brooks (6), Case Bowman (5), Martavion Allen (5) and Riley Wood (4).
Troup’s next game is Friday, Dec. 6 at Beckville. Tipoff is set for 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE
■ KILGORE 86, GRAYSON 77: KILGORE — The Kilgore College men’s basketball team overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat a scrappy Grayson College team, 86-77.
KC faced Grayson College (5-6, 0-0) just eight days ago in Sherman, defeating the Vikings, 80-70.
Grayson kept the score close most of the way in the game that had nine lead changes and six ties.
KC didn’t help its cause by struggling from the free throw line, only making 24-of-46 free throws (52 percent) and turning the ball over 25 times.
KC was led in scoring by D’Rell Roberts with 19 points, Cameron Gooden with 18 points and Tyron McMillian with 15 points.
Rodrigue Andela was strong on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds for the Rangers. Andela also had six blocked shots, four steals and two assists.
FROM STAFF REPORTS