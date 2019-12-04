BOYS
SPRING HILL 65, TATUM 57: TATUM - Jay Rockwell and Tyrese Jones scored 19 points apiece for Spring Hill as the Panthers improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 65-57 win over Tatum.
Monkavian Williams added 10 points and Casey Mudoh seven for the Panthers, who trailed 30-25 at halftime, pulled to within one (44-43) after three and then outscored the Eagles 22-13 in the final eight minutes.
The Panther JV (57-48) and freshman (63-24) teams also earned wins.
Spring Hill will play twice in their own JoAnn Sparks Tournament today, facing Willis at noon and Temple at 6:40 p.m.
MPCH 68, WHITE OAK 66: WHITE OAK — John French scored 26 points to pace Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, which rallied from a nine-point first quarter deficit to earn a 68-66 win over the White Oak Roughnecks.
Vincent Rodriguez added 19 points and Trey Washington 13 for MPCH. French added six rebounds, three assists and three steals, Washington four assists and three steals, Rodriguez four assists and Carter Nicholson five rebounds and three assists.
Brian Williams dropped in 18 points in the loss for White Oak. Gunner Solis added 14 points and five rebounds, Landon Anderson 12 points, Carson Bower 11 points and five assists, Adrian Mumphrey seven points and Gavin Bdzil four points.
White Oak will participate in the Longview Tournament this weekend.
T.K. GORMAN 57, WEST RUSK 48: NEW LONDON - T.K. Gorman rallied from a 30-25 halftime deficit, pulling away with a 20-9 fourth-quarter run to notch a 57-48 win over West Rusk on Tuesday.
Logan Patteson had 13 points, Talon Winings and Myles Foster nine apiece and Jamal Ford seven in the loss for the Raiders. Foster had nine rebounds and Winings eight. D.K. anthony finished with three assists, Foster four steals and Winings three steals.
The Raiders will host the Sydney Crocs, an international travel team from Australia, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
UNION GROVE 44, MOUNT ENTERPRISE 41: MOUNT ENTERPRISE - Cannon Cowan led a balanced scoring attack for Union Grove, which rallied from a 16-14 halftime deficit to earn a 44-41 win over Mount Enterprise.
Cowan scored 10 points, Kole Burns eight, Carson Daniels seven, Matthew Bower six, Elijah Baker and Cooper Vestal five apiece, Noah Mayhan four and Aubrey Woodard one.
Collin Reeves had 15 points and DeAndre Ferguson 11 in the loss for Mount Enterprise.
The Union Grove JV earned a 50-29 win.
Union Grove will compete in the Spring Hill Tournament today, facing Fruitvale at 9:20 a.m. and Trinity School of Texas at 6:10 p.m.
PINEYWOODS 67, ALTO 34: LUFKIN - Pineywoods Academy used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Alto in a 67-34 win.
Keithen Jenkins led the way for Alto with nine points. Jay Pope added eight, Kevin Blanton six, Kurrin Si Jackson five and Skyler Atkins, Tra'Rell Dansby and Jackson Duplichain two apiece.
Alto competes in the Slocum Tournament this weekend, facing Frankston and Iola today in pool play.
GIRLS
GILMER 54, SALTILLO 40: SALTILLO - Haylee Johnson recorded a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes opened up a big lead in the first quarter on the way to a 54-40 win over Saltillo.
Ayana Choyce added 17 points and nine rebounds for Gilmer, which led 14-5 after one quarter. Madyson tate finished with seven points, and LeLe Morton had four points, three assists and three steals. Jordan also came away with three steals.
PAUL PEWITT 60, NORTH HOPKINS 35: OMAHA - Mya Heath led the way with 23 points, Sissy Jones scored all nine of her points in a big second quarter for Paul Pewitt and the Lady Brahmas improved to 10-0 on the season with a 60-35 win over North Hopkins.
Heath and Jones both handed out four assists for Paul Pewitt, which outscored North Hopkins 17-7 in the second and 18-8 in the third to take control of things.