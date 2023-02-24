Class 3AATLANTA 50, W. OAK 35: HALLSVILLE — The Atlanta Rabbits pulled away in the second half to earn a 50-35 win over the White Oak Roughnecks in area playoff action.
Atlanta held a slim 21-18 lead at halftime, but outscored the Roughnecks 29-17 in the second half.
Senior Zac Jacyno scored 11 points and added eight rebounds in the loss for White Oak, which ends the season wit ha 25-12 record. Senior Colton Millwood had seven points and eight rebounds, Kaleb Sorgee five points and Gavin Sipes, Terrall Beall and senior Caden Tyner four points apiece. Jaydon Medlin is the other senior on the Roughneck roster.
Class 2ABECKVILLE 64, DOUGLASS 58: HENDERSON — J’Koby Williams scored 21 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and No. 20 Beckville notched a 64-58 win over No.v 7 Douglass in area playoff action Friday.
Jakelvin Smith added 12 points and seven rebounds, and J.T. Smith scored nine points while collecting a game-high 15 rebounds.
TIMPSON 100, U. GROVE 51: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Jackson Campbell led a balanced Bear attack with 20 points, and Timpson notched a 100-51 win over the Union Grove Lions in area playoff action.
J.J. Garner and Shaheed Cross added 19 apiece for Timpson, which also got 16 points from Terry Bussey and 11 from Amare Bruton.
Jax Daniels scored 15 in the loss for Union Grove. Colton Cowan had 12, Kayden Day eight, Jace Roberts six, Josh Baker four and Cooper Vestal, Peyton Laake and Will Wilson two each. Roberts finished with seven rebounds, and Cowan and Vestal had three assists apiece.
Class 5ALANCASTER 73, TYLER 39: WILLS POINT – Lancaster showed that the Tigers are one of the top teams in the state, scoring a 73-39 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a Class 5A area basketball playoff game at Wills Point High School.
The Tigers (23-7), ranked No. 5 in the state, advance to the regional quarterfinals to face either Longview or Crandall next week.
The Lions end their season at 21-11.
Kade Douglas, a 6-2 senior guard who has signed with UT Arlington, led the Tigers with 21 points. He had three 3-pointers and was 6 of 7 at the free throw line.
Tyler was led by four-year starter Ashad Walker, who scored 14 points. The senior was 10 of 11 at the free throw line, hitting 10 straight before missing his final attempt.