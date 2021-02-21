Breydon Pobuda dropped in 19 points, and three other Cardinals scored eight apiece on Saturday as Sabine earned the third seed in District 16-3A with 61-40 win over Daingerfield at Spring Hill's Panther Gymnasium.

David Robinson, Jackson Strait and Kaden Manning all had eight points for Sabine, which led 18-7 after one quarter and 31-17 at halftime.

Pobuda added seven rebounds and two blocks, Robinson eight assists and two steals, Strait three rebounds and Manning three assists.

The Cardinals will open the Class 3A playoffs with a 7 p.m. bi-district game against Jefferson on Tuesday in Hallsville.

