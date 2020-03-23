Sabine high school’s Savoy Goodwyn grew physically and as a basketball player during his senior season, and Cardinals head coach Colby Carr believes that trend will continue at the next level.
Goodwyn will get the chance to prove his coach right after recently signing a national letter-of-intent with Jacksonville College.
“I’m so proud and happy Savoy is getting the chance to play at the next level,” Carr said of the 6-7 standout. “He’s improved as much or more than any kid I’ve ever coached, and he’s just starting to tap into his potential. I wish I had him another year, but I’m thankful for the past three years with him.”
Goodwyn averaged 3.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a junior, but became a first team all-district performer for the Cardianls as a senior — scoring 10.3 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds and one steal.
The Cardinals finished the year with a 16-14 record, falling to Tatum (64-49) in the bi-district playoffs.
Jacksonville College competes in the Region XIV Conference’s South Zone along with Angelina, Blinn, Lamar State-Port Arthur, Lee College, Coastal Bend and Victoria College.
The Jaguars were 18-13 overall and 9-10 in conference play this past season.