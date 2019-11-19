Benjamin Samples hit back-to-back threes in a hot fourth quarter for Hallsville and the Bobcats then held off a frantic Lobo comeback attempt.
Samples connected from deep on consecutive possessions to put Hallsville in front with just over two minutes left to lift the Bobcats to a 43-40 win over Longview on Tuesday night at Lobo Coliseum.
The junior turned in a game-high 18 points for Hallsville, who shot 5-of-6 overall to erase a slim Lobo lead, 28-25, heading into the fourth quarter.
With the win, Hallsville moves to 2-0 on the season following a 62-55 win over Atlanta in its opener. Samples also dropped 18 in that game.
Longview, suiting up seven players, falls to 1-1 on the season.
The Lobos had chances in the frantic finish but free throws and turnovers down the stretch — paired with the Bobcats’ shooting — ended the comeback attempt in their home opener.
Taven Jackel followed with nine points of the bench for the Bobcats, who got eight points and seven rebounds from Ryan Pondant.
For Longview, Chase Glasper led with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Phillip Washington, straight from the Lobos’ football practice, followed with 11 points and two assists to go with three fourth-quarter steals, including two inside the final minute.
Malik Henry had three assists, three blocks, 10 rebounds and four points for the Lobos, who shot 4-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-24 from three-point range.
Hallsville led in rebounds, 30-28, and connected on 12-of-17 free throws. Longview finished 14-of-24 at the stripe.
Both teams relied heavy on defense with a combined 39 turnovers on the night.
Jai Locario hit a three as Hallsville jumped to an 8-1 lead early. The Lobos, with back-to-back threes from Daze Wallace and DeMarcus Washington, the rattled off a 9-0 run run to lead 10-8 after the first quarter.
A putback from Pondant highlighted a 6-1 Hallsville run for a 14-all tie late in the second quarter. Henry hit two from the line and had a block, setting up a three from Glasper off a feed from Phillip Washington to put the Lobos up five — the largest lead either way — with 22 seconds left in the first half.
Jackel answered the three with an assist from Samples for a 19-17 Lobo lead at halftime.
Longview outscored Hallsville, 9-8, in a rough third quarter both ways for a 28-27 lead.
Back-to-back buckets from Jackel put Hallsville ahead, 29-28, with 6:35 left and the two exchanged blows the rest of the way.
Samples took a feed from Locario to tied things up with 2:16 left and two repeated the sequence to put Hallsville ahead, 41-38, with 1:44 left.
A steal from Phillip Washington and back-to-back free throws pull the Lobos to with a point.
Lacario and sophomore David Ruff both went 1-of-2 from the free throw line as the Lobos missed three chances to tie it up, including the last-second three after a Henry defensive rebound.
Longview hosts Marshall at 5 p.m. Friday while Hallsville travels to Mount Pleasant.