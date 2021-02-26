BoysCLASS 4A
CARTHAGE 70, LA VEGA 69 (3OT): ATHENS — Nate Mary led the way for Carthage with 25 points, and the Bulldogs earned a 70-69 win over Waco La Vega in the Region III semifinals.
Anthony Riggans had 16 for Carthage, and Nate Marry joined Riggans and Hatten in twin digits with 13. Nick Stewart scored eight, and Zay Woods and Freddy Lynch added four apiece for the Bulldogs, who improved to 14-3 on the season.
Carthage will meet either Lumberton or Huffman Hargrave on Tuesday in the regional title game. Those two teams played late Saturday.
KAUFMAN 46, KILGORE 43: ATHENS — Kaufman built a five-point lead after one quarter and held on for a three-point victory, ending Kilgore’s season with a 46-43 win in the regional quarterfinals.
Isaac Hoberecht paced Kilgore with 18 points — 12 coming in the second half. C.J. Ingram added 11, Jake Thompson eight and Javiora Easley three.
PRIVATE
CHCS 69, TYLER STREET 35: Will Horne scored 17 points and handed out three assists to pace Christian Heritage Classical School, and the Sentinels rolled to a 69-35 bi-district win over Tyler Street.
Trey Stone finished with nine points, four assists and hree steals for the Sentinels, who will host an area game. Details on that game will be released later.
Carson Lambert finished with eight points, and Isaac Adams chipped in with four points and eight rebounds.
GirlsCLASS 4A
GILMER 35, M. HERITAGE 33: WILLS POINT — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes won their third straight game decided by three or fewer points, punching their ticket to the Class 4A Region II finals with a 35-33 win over Midlothian Heritage on Saturday.
The Lady Buckeyes opened the playoffs with a 51-point win over Kilgore, and have since knocked off Athens (46-44), Lindale (37-34) and Heritage.
Gilmer (25-2) will face either Brownsboro or Pinkston in the regional finals next week. Those two teams played late Saturday.
CLASS 2A
M. MILL 47, U. GROVE 35: WINONA — Martins’s Mill outscored Union Grove 11-4 in the second quarter, and that was the difference-maker in a 47-35 regional semifinal win.
Carleigh Judd and Makena Littlejohn scored nine points apiece in the loss for Union Grove, which ends its season with a 26-5 record. Gracie Winn had eight points, Macey Alston seven and Macey Roberts and Gracie Stanford one each.
PRIVATE
CHCS 34, W. CHRISTIAN 23: Madyn Brown and Campbell Laney scored 10 points apiece to lead Christian Heritage Classical School past Waco Christian, 34-23.
Laney also pulled down nine rebounds for CHCS, and Natalie Pitts had nine points.
CHCS will play an area game on Monday or Tuesday against Wichita Falls.
HEAT 49, DASCHE 19: GRAPEVINE — Jordan Parker led the way with 23 points, five rebounds and two steals, and Longview HEAT finished third in the NCHBC Big South Regionals with a 49-19 win over DASCHE.
HEAT, which also got eight points and 12 rebounds from Maddie Wright, outscored DASCHE 26-3 in the second half.
Brailey Brown scored six points. Laynie Walton added five points and three rebounds, Abby Gallant four points and Jenna Parker three points, two steals and two rebounds.
On Friday, HEAT dropped a 50-38 decision to Dallas Thunder.
Jordan Parker had 24 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Brown added five points, Walton four points and three rebounds, Jenna Parker three points, Wright two points and Abby Gallant one rebound.