et basketball

GIRLS

Tuesday

North Mesquite at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.

Hallsville at John Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Kilgore at Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Waskom at New Diana, 6 p.m.

Harmony at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at Troup, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.

Winona at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at Clarksville, 6 p.m.

Beckville at Harleton, 6 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at U. Grove, 6 p.m.

Big Sandy at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Avinger at Avery, 5:30 p.m.

Sulphur Bluff at Union Hill, 5 p.m.

LCS at St. Mary’s, 5 p.m.

TST at Greenville Christian, 5 p.m.

Friday

Longview at Tyler Lee, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Lufkin, 6:15 p.m.

Hallsville at Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at John Tyler, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Gilmer, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Hooks at Paul Pewitt, 6 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Ore City, 6:#0 p.m.

Tatum at Waskom, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Ore City, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Elysian Fields, 6 p.m.

Troup at Harmony, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Arp at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Winona, 6:15 p.m.

Harleton at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Union Hill at Avinger, 5:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at CHCS, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday

Longview at North Lamar, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Cumberland, 7:30 p.m.

Carthage at center, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Tatum, 7 p.m.

Waskom at New Diana, 8 p.m.

Harmony at Arp, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at West Rusk, 7 p.m.

Sabine at Gladewater, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak at Troup, 7 p.m.

L-Kildare at Clarksville, 7 p.m.

Beckville at Harleton, 7 p.m.

Big Sandy at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Sulphur Bluff at Union Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Avinger at Avery, 7 p.m.

LCS at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.

TST at Greenville Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Tyler Lee at Longview, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.

John Tyler at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Jasper at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Daingerfield at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

New Diana at Elysian Fields, 8 p.m.

Troup at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at West Rusk, 7 p.m.

Sabine at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Harleton at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Beckville, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

Union Hill at Avinger, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s at CHCS, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN

Wednesday

Blinn at Kilgore, 5:30 p.m.

Paris at Panola, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

LETU at Texas-Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Kilgore at Panola, 2 p.m.

LETU at Ozarks, 1 p.m.

MEN

Wednesday

Panola at Navarro, 7 p.m.

Thursday

LETU at Texas-Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Kilgore at Panola, 4 p.m.

LETU at Ozarks, 3 p.m.

 