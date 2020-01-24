ET BASKETBALL

GIRLS

Tuesday

Mesquite Horn at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

John Tyler at Pine Tree, 6:15 p.m.

Hallsville at Whitehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Spring Hill, 6 p.m.

Kilgore at Gilmer, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Paul pewit, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at New Diana, 6:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Winona at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.

White Oak at West Rusk, 6 p.m.

Gladewater at Troup, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 6 p.m.

Overton at Harleton, 6 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Avinger at Bloomburg, 5:30 p.m.

Union Hill at Saltillo, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 6 p.m.

TST at Full Armor, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Longview at Rockwall Heath, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Hallsville, 6:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Kilgore, 6 p.m.

Gilmer at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Paul Pewitt at New Boston, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Waskom, 6:30 p.m.

New Diana at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.

Ore City at Elysian Fields, 6 p.m.

West Rusk at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.

Arp at White Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Winna, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

Troup at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.

Rivercrest at Linden-Kildare, 6 p.m.

Harleton at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

Union Grove at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Overton, 6 p.m.

Saltillo at Avinger, 5:30 p.m.

Avery at Union Hill, 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s at TST, 5 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday

Longview at Mesquite Horn, 7 p.m.

John Tyler at Pine Tree, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.

Waskom at Ore City, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Tatum at New Diana, 8 p.m.

Winona at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

White Oak at West Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Sabine at Arp, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Arp, 7:30 p.m.

L-Kildare at J. Bowie, 7 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Overton at Harleton, 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Avinger at Bloomburg, 7 p.m.

Union Hill at Saltillo, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at T.K. Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

TST at Full Armor, 7 p.m.

Friday

Rockwall Heath at Longview, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Hallsville, 7:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Gilmer at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Ore City at Elysian Fields, 7:30 p.m.

New Diana at Hughes Springs, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Troup at Sabine, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

Arp at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Rivercrest at L-Kildare, 7 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Harleton at Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Overton, 7 p.m.

Saltillo at Avinger, 7 p.m.

Avery at Union Hill, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at TST, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN

Thursday

ETBU at LeTourneau, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Kilgore at Angelina, 2 p.m.

Panola at Blinn, 2 p.m.

LeTourneau at ETBU, 1 p.m.

MEN

Wednesday

Kilgore at Navarro, 7 p.m.

Panola at Bossier Parish, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

ETBU at LeTourneau, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Paris at Kilgore, 4 p.m.

LeTourneau at ETBU, 3 p.m.

Tyler at Panola, 4 p.m.

 